Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Voestalpine AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:10:18 2023-06-07 am EDT
31.82 EUR   +2.78%
01:36aAfr : voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:36aAfr : voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:32aVoestalpine Ag : voestalpine once again achieves record figures in the business year 2022/23
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report

06/07/2023 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: voestalpine AG / Release of Financial Reports
voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report

07.06.2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voestalpine AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2022-23-jahresfinanzbericht

Language: English
Address: https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2022-23-annual-report

07.06.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1650509  07.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about VOESTALPINE AG
01:36aAfr : voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:36aAfr : voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:32aVoestalpine Ag : voestalpine once again achieves record figures in the business year 2022/..
EQ
12:05aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
06/06WWF: Many industrial greenhouse gases from iron and steel production
DP
06/05Voestalpine : Research projects for green steel production
PU
06/02WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023
DP
05/22Voestalpine : Arcs in green times
PU
05/17Voestalpine : Our path to carbon neutrality
PU
05/02Steinmeier sees Germany playing a pioneering role in 'green steel'
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOESTALPINE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 966 M 19 202 M 19 202 M
Net income 2023 1 014 M 1 084 M 1 084 M
Net Debt 2023 1 855 M 1 983 M 1 983 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,43x
Yield 2023 3,79%
Capitalization 5 482 M 5 859 M 5 859 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 50 018
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,96 €
Average target price 35,01 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG24.94%5 859
NUCOR CORPORATION6.93%35 407
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.40.14%22 547
ARCELORMITTAL0.90%21 136
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION24.65%18 838
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-0.02%16 511
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer