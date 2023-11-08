EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: voestalpine AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
voestalpine AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2023-24-h1-bericht
Language: English
Address: https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2023-24-h1-report
08.11.2023 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
