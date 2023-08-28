Robert Ottel will therefore resign from the Management Board of voestalpine AG at the end of March 31, 2024. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Eder, noted this with regret. The Supervisory Board will address the issue of succession in the short term. The process of (re)appointing the members of the Management Board from April 1, 2024, which has been ongoing for some time, will continue unaffected by this and - with the exception of the successor to Robert Ottel - a decision is expected at a meeting of the Supervisory Board scheduled for tomorrow.