    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:14 2022-06-24 am EDT
20.68 EUR   +3.82%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DD: voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2022 / 11:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag. Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Ottel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.90 EUR 1000 Units
19.70 EUR 949 Units
19.70 EUR 37 Units
19.70 EUR 14 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.8000 EUR 2000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
24/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Boerse AG
MIC: XWBO


24.06.2022

Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

76399  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383533&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 223 M 16 008 M 16 008 M
Net income 2022 1 004 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net Debt 2022 2 652 M 2 788 M 2 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 3 556 M 3 739 M 3 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 46 938
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,92 €
Average target price 33,46 €
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-37.75%3 980
NUCOR-7.10%28 692
ARCELORMITTAL-20.79%19 915
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-14.75%13 575
TATA STEEL LIMITED-24.34%13 162
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.12%12 849