DD: voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.06.2022 / 11:43

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mag. Dipl.-Ing. First name: Robert Last name(s): Ottel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

voestalpine AG

b) LEI

529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.90 EUR 1000 Units 19.70 EUR 949 Units 19.70 EUR 37 Units 19.70 EUR 14 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.8000 EUR 2000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

24/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Wiener Boerse AG MIC: XWBO

24.06.2022

