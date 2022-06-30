DD: voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Josef und Petra
|Last name(s):
|GRITZ
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|In the original notification regarding the same date, the acquisition of only 500 shares in voestalpine AG (instead of 1,000 shares) was incorrectly reported.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000937503
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of the reportable person
Josef GRITZ (member of the supervisory board) and Petra GRITZ (person closely related
to this manager).
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|21.30 EUR
|87 Units
|21.30 EUR
|250 Units
|21.30 EUR
|163 Units
|21.30 EUR
|92 Units
|21.30 EUR
|80 Units
|21.32 EUR
|250 Units
|21.32 EUR
|78 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|21.3066 EUR
|1000.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Winer Boerse AG
|MIC:
|XWBO