  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Voestalpine AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:05 2022-06-30 pm EDT
20.45 EUR   -2.15%
voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Voestalpine - World's most advanced special steel plant in Kapfenberg begins gradual start-up
AQ
DD: voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2022 / 17:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Josef und Petra
Last name(s): GRITZ

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
In the original notification regarding the same date, the acquisition of only 500 shares in voestalpine AG (instead of 1,000 shares) was incorrectly reported.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of the reportable person Josef GRITZ (member of the supervisory board) and Petra GRITZ (person closely related to this manager).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.30 EUR 87 Units
21.30 EUR 250 Units
21.30 EUR 163 Units
21.30 EUR 92 Units
21.30 EUR 80 Units
21.32 EUR 250 Units
21.32 EUR 78 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.3066 EUR 1000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Winer Boerse AG
MIC: XWBO


30.06.2022

Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

76543  30.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388285&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
