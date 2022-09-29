DD: voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.09.2022 / 13:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Franz
|Last name(s):
|Gasselsberger
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000937503
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.4299 EUR
|3500.00 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.4299 EUR
|3500.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Wiener Boerse
|MIC:
|XWBO
29.09.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|
|4020 Linz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|
