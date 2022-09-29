DD: voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.09.2022 / 13:19 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Franz Last name(s): Gasselsberger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

voestalpine AG

b) LEI

529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.4299 EUR 3500.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.4299 EUR 3500.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

28/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Wiener Boerse MIC: XWBO

29.09.2022 CET/CEST

