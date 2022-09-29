Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Voestalpine AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:48 2022-09-29 am EDT
17.51 EUR   -2.80%
07:22aDd : voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/28VOESTALPINE : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
09/16Meet The Team : The voestalpine Roll Forming Corporation aerospace experts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/29/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2022 / 13:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Franz
Last name(s): Gasselsberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.4299 EUR 3500.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.4299 EUR 3500.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Boerse
MIC: XWBO


29.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78541  29.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453253&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 16 238 M 15 659 M 15 659 M
Net income 2023 948 M 914 M 914 M
Net Debt 2023 2 034 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,37x
Yield 2023 6,43%
Capitalization 3 215 M 3 100 M 3 100 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 49 900
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,01 €
Average target price 27,21 €
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-43.72%3 100
NUCOR-6.33%28 013
ARCELORMITTAL-27.70%16 614
TATA STEEL LIMITED-14.30%14 255
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION16.42%13 517
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.17.03%13 265