In this article Our new electric arc furnace (EAF) will commence operation in 2027. We are already hard at work on securing its future supply. The pressure is on to ensure the raw materials, aggregates, and green electricity are available in time for the inauguration of the EAF. With completion of the conveyor belt bridge, one of the major projects involved in achieving this goal has been ticked off the list. The conveyor belt bridge [...]