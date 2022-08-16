In good company: manufacturers for aerospace at voestalpine

From high-performance materials in the shape of rods, profiles, billets, sheets, and plates to special forgings that are practically ready-to-install-voestalpine companies that manufacture for aerospace have a diverse portfolio. A global overview provides insight.

Virtually every aircraft flies with a piece of voestalpine. voestalpine companies around the world make this possible. Their daily business is manufacturing products made of stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, and titanium, the material of the future, which meet the comprehensive requirements of the aerospace industry. The fact that almost all production steps-from melting to finishing-are in the hands of the Group is a decisive factor in ensuring the highest quality standards.

Today, companies in the High Performance Metals and Metal Forming divisions are established suppliers for the aerospace industry. They are just as internationally positioned as the customers in this demanding segment-one of the voestalpine prerequisites for staying close to the customer and providing top service.

voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace, Kapfenberg

In the High Performance Metals Division, voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace is the company that is almost one hundred percent dedicated to aerospace. The company specializes in heavy-duty special steel forgings made of high-alloy steels, nickel-based alloys, and titanium. As a pioneering developer and manufacturer of customized, safety-critical components, the company supplies over 200 technologically advanced customers worldwide, including all well-known OEMs.



voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl, Kapfenberg

voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl supplies industry and other voestalpine companies with prematerial in the form of long products (rods, billets, etc.) made of steel and nickel-based alloys in a wide variety of dimensions. The goal: maximum strength and high corrosion resistance in combination with the least possible weight. The fact that every step in the production of the high-tech materials is in company hands ensures superior quality. voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche, Mürzzuschlag

Higher, faster, lighter: voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche in Mürzzuschlag supplies high-quality rolled flat products for further processing to renowned aerospace customers around the world. The company is Europe's only manufacturer of sheets and plates made of titanium, the sustainable weight-saving material of the future for the aerospace industry. voestalpine BÖHLER Profil, Bruckbach

"Flying with Profile" is the motto of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil in Bruckbach, since special profiles made of highly complex alloys play a crucial role in the construction of a wide variety of aircraft components. In the aircraft engine, in the loading hatch, and in the cargo area: voestalpine BÖHLER Profil products reliably work for the most well-known companies in the aviation industry worldwide.

Villares Metals, Sumaré

Villares Metals in Brazil is a reliable partner for aerospace customers in the South American region. The company meets the highest aerospace requirements and is thus one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of high-alloy special steels for aerospace in Latin America. Brazil-based OEM Embraer heavily relies on Villares Metals high-quality products. Globally, the company is authorized to supply products and services to Africa, America, Asia, and Europe.

voestalpine Roll Forming Corporation, Shelbyville, Kentucky

In 2022, voestalpine Roll Forming Corporation in Kentucky will celebrate its 75th anniversary and many years of experience in the aerospace industry. The company manufactures lightweight, heavy-duty structural components for the aerospace industry that meet the highest safety and quality standards. Every component is optimized in collaboration with the customer so that it precisely meets the application's requirements. The range of products and services extends from raw materials to formed and contoured parts made of soft and hard metals, precision machining, titanium and laser welding, and ready-to-install components.

Value Added Services locations of the High Performance Metals Division

The global Value Added Services network supplements the product portfolio by offering additional services such as worldwide warehousing, sawing, and waterjet cutting.

voestalpine has been an established supplier to the aerospace industry for around 100 years. The Group manufactures extremely complex, highly stressed, safety-critical components for renowned customers worldwide so that virtually every aircraft flies with a piece of voestalpine. After the severe turbulence during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company with its focus on aerospace is providing insights into the very special (aero)dynamics of this business area.