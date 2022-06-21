PVR: voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: voestalpine AG

voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.06.2022 / 10:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MAJOR HOLDINGS NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO

SEC. 130 TO 134 BörseG 2018 21 June 2022 Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: voestalpine AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: U.S.A

4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17.6.2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B ) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 3.86 % 0.08 % 3.94 % 178 549 163 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.98 % 0.08 % 4.06 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situtation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct (Sec 130 BörseG) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG) AT0000937503 6 894 403 3.86 % SUBTOTAL A 6 894 403 3.86 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec.131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instruments Expiration Date Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if theinstrument is exercised % of voting rights Securities Lent n/a n/a 56 025 0.03 % SUBTOTAL B.1 56 025 0.03 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec 131 Abs. 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instruments Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFDt n/a n/a Cash 80 526 0.05 % SUBTOTAL B.2 80 526 0.05 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other indstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Share held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc 2 Black Rock

Holdco 2, Inc. 1 3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc 2 4 BlackRock Hinternational Holdings, Inc. 3 5 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 4 6 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 5 7 BlackRock Investments Management (Australia) Limited 6 8 Trident Merger, LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 8 10 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 5 11 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 10 12 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 11 13 BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. 11 14 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 13 15 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 14 16 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 10 17 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 5 18 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 17 19 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 18 20 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 19 21 BlackRock Group Limited 20 22 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 21 23 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 22 24 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 22 25 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 24 26 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 22 27 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 3 28 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 27 29 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 17 30 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 29 31 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 30 32 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3 33 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 32 34 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 33 35 BlackRock Fund Advisors 34 36 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 34 37 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 9 38 Aperico Holdings LLC 37 39 Aperico Group, LLC 38 9.In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting riths after general meeting: - is equivalent to – voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4 %.

21.06.2022

