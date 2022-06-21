PVR: voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MAJOR HOLDINGS NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO
SEC. 130 TO 134 BörseG 2018 21 June 2022
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: voestalpine AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17.6.2022
6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B )
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|3.86 %
|0.08 %
|3.94 %
|178 549 163
|
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|3.98 %
|0.08 %
|4.06 %
|
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situtation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|Direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct (Sec 130 BörseG)
|Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG)
|
|AT0000937503
|
|6 894 403
|
|3.86 %
|
|SUBTOTAL A
|6 894 403
|
|3.86 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec.131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018
|Type of instruments
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if theinstrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|
|Securities Lent
|n/a
|n/a
|56 025
|0.03 %
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|56 025
|0.03 %
|
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec 131 Abs. 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instruments
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical / Cash Settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFDt
|n/a
|n/a
|Cash
|80 526
|0.05 %
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
|
|80 526
|0.05 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other indstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Share held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|BlackRock, Inc
|
|
|
|
|2
|Black Rock
Holdco 2, Inc.
|1
|
|
|
|3
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc
|2
|
|
|
|4
|BlackRock Hinternational Holdings, Inc.
|3
|
|
|
|5
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|4
|
|
|
|6
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|5
|
|
|
|7
|BlackRock Investments Management (Australia) Limited
|6
|
|
|
|8
|Trident Merger, LLC
|1
|
|
|
|9
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|8
|
|
|
|10
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|5
|
|
|
|11
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|10
|
|
|
|12
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|11
|
|
|
|13
|BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
|11
|
|
|
|14
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|13
|
|
|
|15
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|14
|
|
|
|16
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|10
|
|
|
|17
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|5
|
|
|
|18
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|17
|
|
|
|19
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|18
|
|
|
|20
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|19
|
|
|
|21
|BlackRock Group Limited
|20
|
|
|
|22
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|21
|
|
|
|23
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|22
|
|
|
|24
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|22
|
|
|
|25
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|24
|
|
|
|26
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|22
|
|
|
|27
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|3
|
|
|
|28
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|27
|
|
|
|29
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|17
|
|
|
|30
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|29
|
|
|
|31
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|30
|
|
|
|32
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|3
|
|
|
|33
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|32
|
|
|
|34
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|33
|
|
|
|35
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|34
|
|
|
|36
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|34
|
|
|
|37
|Amethyst Intermediate LLC
|9
|
|
|
|38
|Aperico Holdings LLC
|37
|
|
|
|39
|Aperico Group, LLC
|38
|
|
|
9.In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting riths after general meeting: - is equivalent to – voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4 %.