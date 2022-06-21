Log in
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:48 2022-06-21 am EDT
25.09 EUR   +3.17%
25.09 EUR   +3.17%
voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Virtually every aircraft flies with a piece of voestalpine
PU
PVR: voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: voestalpine AG
voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.06.2022 / 10:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAJOR HOLDINGS NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO
SEC. 130 TO 134 BörseG 2018 21 June 2022

 

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: voestalpine AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A


4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17.6.2022

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B ) Total number of voting rights of issuer  
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 3.86 % 0.08 % 3.94 % 178 549 163  
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.98 % 0.08 % 4.06 %    

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situtation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights   % of voting rights    
  Direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct (Sec 130 BörseG) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG)  
AT0000937503   6 894 403   3.86 %  
SUBTOTAL A 6 894 403   3.86 %    
             

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec.131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instruments Expiration Date Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if theinstrument is exercised % of voting rights  
Securities Lent n/a n/a 56 025 0.03 %  
SUBTOTAL B.1     56 025 0.03 %  

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec 131 Abs. 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instruments Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFDt n/a n/a Cash 80 526 0.05 %
SUBTOTAL B.2       80 526 0.05 %

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other indstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Share held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc        
2 Black Rock
Holdco 2, Inc.		 1      
3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc 2      
4 BlackRock Hinternational Holdings, Inc. 3      
5 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 4      
6 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 5      
7 BlackRock Investments Management (Australia) Limited 6      
8 Trident Merger, LLC 1      
9 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 8      
10 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 5      
11 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 10      
12 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 11      
13 BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. 11      
14 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 13      
15 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 14      
16 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 10      
17 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 5      
18 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 17      
19 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 18      
20 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 19      
21 BlackRock Group Limited 20      
22 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 21      
23 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 22      
24 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 22      
25 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 24      
26 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 22      
27 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 3      
28 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 27      
29 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 17      
30 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 29      
31 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 30      
32 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3      
33 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 32      
34 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 33      
35 BlackRock Fund Advisors 34      
36 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 34      
37 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 9      
38 Aperico Holdings LLC 37      
39 Aperico Group, LLC 38      

 

9.In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting riths after general meeting: - is equivalent to – voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below  4 %.

 


21.06.2022

Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1379981  21.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379981&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
