Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Voestalpine AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:11 2022-08-04 am EDT
20.72 EUR   -5.39%
03:01aVoestalpine 1Q Profit Doubled on Strong Demand, But Warns on Cooling Economy
DJ
02:07aVoestalpine warns outlook depends on continued gas supplies
RE
01:57aVOESTALPINE : posts record performance in Q1 2022/23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voestalpine 1Q Profit Doubled on Strong Demand, But Warns on Cooling Economy

08/04/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pierre Bertrand


Voestalpine AG said Thursday that after-tax earnings for its fiscal first quarter more than doubled, driven by strong demand, but warned of a more difficult business environment ahead.

The Austrian steel-products maker said after-tax profit for the three months ended June 30 was 614.5 million euros ($624.7 million), compared with EUR259.2 million for the comparable period a year earlier. As reported last month, revenue came to EUR4.65 billion, an increase of 38%.

The company had positive growth in all of its business divisions despite economic forecasts that became increasingly pessimistic, Voestalpine said.

Largely in line with preliminary figures published last month, Voestalpine's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at EUR879.1 million, while it reported EUR692.7 million in earnings before interest and taxes.

Looking ahead, Voestalpine said it expects a significant cooling of the economy in the second half of its fiscal year to weigh on its earnings going forward.

"Due to the dampening sentiment, the Voestalpine Group cannot assume a continuation of its earnings performance for the remainder of the business year," the company said.

Assuming adequate supplies of natural gas in Europe continue uninterrupted, the company backed its full fiscal-year outlook of Ebitda of about EUR2 billion.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-22 0300ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.01% 386.8808 Real-time Quote.122.06%
VOESTALPINE AG 0.46% 21.9 Delayed Quote.-31.56%
All news about VOESTALPINE AG
03:01aVoestalpine 1Q Profit Doubled on Strong Demand, But Warns on Cooling Economy
DJ
02:07aVoestalpine warns outlook depends on continued gas supplies
RE
01:57aVOESTALPINE : posts record performance in Q1 2022/23
PU
01:57aVOESTALPINE : Corporate News pdf | 118 KB
PU
01:57aVOESTALPINE : Press Release pdf | 66 KB
PU
01:57aVOESTALPINE : Report for the first quarter of 2022/23 pdf | 231 KB
PU
01:57aVOESTALPINE : Q&A voestalpine Group results Q1 2022/23 pdf | 78 KB
PU
01:57aVOESTALPINE : Presentation pdf | 146 KB
PU
01:36aAFR : voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:32aVOESTALPINE AG : voestalpine posts record performance in Q1 2022/23
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOESTALPINE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 629 M 15 843 M 15 843 M
Net income 2023 842 M 853 M 853 M
Net Debt 2023 1 842 M 1 867 M 1 867 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,61x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 3 910 M 3 963 M 3 963 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 46 938
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,90 €
Average target price 29,17 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-31.56%3 963
NUCOR15.11%34 427
ARCELORMITTAL-16.38%20 198
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.73%16 545
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.23.02%13 944
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-14.21%13 557