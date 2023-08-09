BUSINESS YEAR 2023/24 1st QUARTER
Investor Relations
August 2023
voestalpine AG
www.voestalpine.com
voestalpine GROUP
HIGHLIGHTS Q1 BY 2023/24
- Economic downturn in Europe
- Financial tightening affects construction and manufacturing sectors in particular
- Weak demand in construction, mechanical engineering, white goods and consumer goods industries
- Stable, good situation in automotive industry due to order backlog
- Unchanged strong demand from railway infrastructure and aerospace industries
- Overall good performance in the oil and gas sector, but market momentum slowing somewhat
- North American economy proves resilient
- Railway infrastructure and energy sector support good development of voestalpine's sites
- Brazil has passed peak of inflation and interest rate cycle
- Good performance of voestalpine's sites thanks to ongoing boom in solar industry and global demand from conventional energy sector
- "Reopening" effects of Chinese economy lost momentum
- Largely stable development of voestalpine's sites
voestalpine AG
2 | August 2023 | Investor Relations
DEVELOPMENT OF DIVISIONS
voestalpine AG
3 | August 2023 | Investor Relations
STEEL DIVISION
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
- Economic downturn in Europe has arrived in major customer segments in Q1 2023/24
- Diverging trends in major voestalpine market segments
- Good order intake in automotive sector
- Some project delays in energy segment at start of the business year, but overall satisfying demand situation
- Ongoing weak demand situation in consumer goods industry
- Decline in demand in construction and mechanical engineering industries
- Current situation and outlook
- Continuation of underlying trends in main customer segments
voestalpine AG
4 | August 2023 | Investor Relations
STEEL DIVISION
FINANCIAL FIGURES Q1 BY 2023/24
€m
Q1
22/23
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Delta
22/23
22/23
22/23
23/24
in %
Revenue
1,826
1,611
1,504
1,709
1,644
-10.0
EBITDA
527
270
140
184
174
-66.9
EBITDA-%
28.8%
16.7%
9.3%
10.7%
10.6%
EBIT
462
204
77
120
110
-76.2
EBIT-%
25.3%
12.7%
5.1%
7.0%
6.7%
voestalpine AG
5 | August 2023 | Investor Relations
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
voestalpine AG published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 05:54:05 UTC.