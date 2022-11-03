EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

voestalpine AG: voestalpine AG resolves on share buyback program; buyback of up to 10,000,000 shares corresponding to approx. 5.6 % of voestalpine AG’s share capital planned



03-Nov-2022 / 11:24 CET/CEST

The Management Board of voestalpine AG today resolved to make use of the authorization to buy back shares granted at the Annual General Meeting on 7 July, 2021 and has decided on the following buyback program. This resolution and the buyback program are hereby published pursuant to section 65 para. 1a of the Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with section 119 para. 9 of the Stock Exchange Act 2018 and pursuant to sections 4 and 5 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018): The date of the authorization resolution by the Annual General Meeting is 7 July, 2021.

The resolution of the Annual General Meeting was published on the company's website on 7 July, 2021.

Start of buyback program: 10 November, 2022; expected duration until 10 July, 2023.

The buyback program relates to the ordinary bearer shares of voestalpine AG.

It is intended to buy back up to 10,000,000 ordinary shares of voestalpine AG, corresponding to approximately 5.6% of the total share capital.

The lowest consideration to be paid at the time of the buyback may not be more than 20% below, and the highest consideration to be paid at the time of the buyback may not be more than 10% above, the average closing price of the last three trading days prior to the acquisition of the shares.

The shares will be bought back exclusively via the stock exchange and multilateral trading facilities.

It is intended to use the shares bought back in accordance with the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 7 July, 2021.

Possible effects on the stock exchange listing: None

Notice pursuant to section 5 para. 4 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018): voestalpine AG intends to fulfill the publication obligations pursuant to sections 6 and 7 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 on the Internet via the Company's website (www.voestalpine.com à Investors). A credit institution will be mandated to carry out the share buyback. The credit institution has to make its decision on the timing of the acquisition of shares of voestalpine AG independently and without influence and has to comply with the trading conditions set out in Art 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March, 2016.




