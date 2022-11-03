Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Voestalpine AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:37 2022-11-03 am EDT
21.60 EUR   +0.19%
06:27aVoestalpine Ag : voestalpine AG resolves on share buyback program; buyback of up to 10,000,000 shares corresponding to approx. 5.6 % of voestalpine AG's share capital planned
EQ
10/25VOESTALPINE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
10/24Voestalpine Ag : voestalpine raises outlook for Business year 2022/23 (EBITDA). Impairment losses reduce EBIT of the second business quarter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voestalpine AG: voestalpine AG resolves on share buyback program; buyback of up to 10,000,000 shares corresponding to approx. 5.6 % of voestalpine AG's share capital planned

11/03/2022 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
voestalpine AG: voestalpine AG resolves on share buyback program; buyback of up to 10,000,000 shares corresponding to approx. 5.6 % of voestalpine AG’s share capital planned

03-Nov-2022 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of voestalpine AG today resolved to make use of the authorization to buy back shares granted at the Annual General Meeting on 7 July, 2021 and has decided on the following buyback program. This resolution and the buyback program are hereby published pursuant to section 65 para. 1a of the Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with section 119 para. 9 of the Stock Exchange Act 2018 and pursuant to sections 4 and 5 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018):

  • The date of the authorization resolution by the Annual General Meeting is 7 July, 2021.
  • The resolution of the Annual General Meeting was published on the company's website on 7 July, 2021.
  • Start of buyback program: 10 November, 2022; expected duration until 10 July, 2023.
  • The buyback program relates to the ordinary bearer shares of voestalpine AG.
  • It is intended to buy back up to 10,000,000 ordinary shares of voestalpine AG, corresponding to approximately 5.6% of the total share capital.
  • The lowest consideration to be paid at the time of the buyback may not be more than 20% below, and the highest consideration to be paid at the time of the buyback may not be more than 10% above, the average closing price of the last three trading days prior to the acquisition of the shares.
  • The shares will be bought back exclusively via the stock exchange and multilateral trading facilities.
  • It is intended to use the shares bought back in accordance with the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 7 July, 2021.
  • Possible effects on the stock exchange listing: None
  • Notice pursuant to section 5 para. 4 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018): voestalpine AG intends to fulfill the publication obligations pursuant to sections 6 and 7 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 on the Internet via the Company's website (www.voestalpine.com à Investors).

A credit institution will be mandated to carry out the share buyback. The credit institution has to make its decision on the timing of the acquisition of shares of voestalpine AG independently and without influence and has to comply with the trading conditions set out in Art 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March, 2016.

In particular, this publication does not constitute a public offer to purchase voestalpine shares and does not create any obligation on the part of voestalpine AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of voestalpine shares.

03-Nov-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 50304/15-9949
Fax: +43 50304/55-5581
E-mail: IR@voestalpine.com
Internet: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
WKN: 897200
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1477675

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1477675  03-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477675&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VOESTALPINE AG
06:27aVoestalpine Ag : voestalpine AG resolves on share buyback program; buyback of up to 10,000..
EQ
10/25VOESTALPINE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
10/24Voestalpine Ag : voestalpine raises outlook for Business year 2022/23 (EBITDA). Impairme..
EQ
10/24Correction to Vostalpine Article
DJ
10/24Voestalpine Raises Fiscal 2023 Ebitda Guidance
DJ
10/13Dd : voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/13Voestalpine Sadef : Innovation for 75 years
PU
10/12VOESTALPINE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
10/11Material Of The Future For Aerospace : Introducing the titanium team
PU
10/03Voestalpine : intensifies its work on sustainable and digital research projects
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOESTALPINE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 031 M 15 813 M 15 813 M
Net income 2023 945 M 932 M 932 M
Net Debt 2023 1 801 M 1 776 M 1 776 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,07x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 3 849 M 3 797 M 3 797 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 49 900
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,56 €
Average target price 25,94 €
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-32.63%3 797
NUCOR12.76%33 081
ARCELORMITTAL-19.84%18 840
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.48.80%16 216
TATA STEEL LIMITED-8.95%14 962
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.73%13 351