  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Voestalpine AG
  News
  Summary
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:28 2022-07-14 pm EDT
19.65 EUR   +2.13%
01:46pVOESTALPINE AG : voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results
EQ
07:41aDD : voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/14VOESTALPINE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results

07/14/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results

14-Jul-2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The preliminary results for the first quarter of Business Year 2022/23, with a revenue of EUR 4,647 million, are as follows

EBITDA: EUR 877 million

EBIT: EUR 691 million

and thus, significantly beats market expectations.

Based on this excellent first quarter and the current expectations for the remaining Business Year 2022/23, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects an EBITDA in the amount of approximately EUR 2 billion for the entire Business Year 2022/23 (outlook to date: EBITDA between 1.8 billion and 2 billion EUR).

This outlook implies that the currently hardly quantifiable risks (economic development, supply chain disruptions, development of customer demand, raw material and energy cost as well as the security of supply of natural gas in Europe) remain manageable.

The publication of the final results for the first quarter of 2022/23 will take place on August 4, 2022, as scheduled.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Further inquiry note:

 

voestalpine AG

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

 

voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-9949

peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

www.voestalpine.com

 

voestalpine AG

14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 50304/15-9949
Fax: +43 50304/55-5581
E-mail: IR@voestalpine.com
Internet: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
WKN: 897200
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1398403

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1398403  14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 15 819 M 15 838 M 15 838 M
Net income 2023 841 M 842 M 842 M
Net Debt 2023 1 507 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,28x
Yield 2023 5,83%
Capitalization 3 649 M 3 653 M 3 653 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 46 938
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20,44 €
Average target price 30,03 €
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-36.13%3 682
NUCOR-3.89%29 190
ARCELORMITTAL-21.83%18 745
TATA STEEL LIMITED-18.30%13 889
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-18.76%13 116
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION3.03%12 978