Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Voestalpine AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:53 2022-11-09 am EST
24.74 EUR   +1.39%
02:55aVoestalpine Backs Fiscal 2023 Target After 1st Half Earnings Rose on Strong Demand, Pricing -- Update
DJ
02:24aVoestalpine Backs Fiscal 2023 Target After 1st Half Earnings Rose on Strong Demand, Pricing
DJ
01:51aVoestalpine : Report for the 1st Half of 2022/23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voestalpine Backs Fiscal 2023 Target After 1st Half Earnings Rose on Strong Demand, Pricing

11/09/2022 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pierre Bertrand


Voestalpine AG on Wednesday confirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2023 on the back of a rise in first-half earnings, driven by strong demand and high product prices.

The Austrian steel-products manufacturer confirmed its guidance for the year ending March 31 of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the range of 2.3 billion to 2.4 billion euros ($2.32 billion-$2.42 billion), which it had raised in October from its previous guidance of approximately EUR2 billion.

After-tax profit for the first six months of the fiscal year rose to EUR715 million from EUR486 million in the prior-year period on sales that grew 37% to EUR9.3 billion.

The company said economic sentiment gradually deteriorated over the first half of its business year and that economic forecasts are becoming increasingly pessimistic. It warned that it expects the global economy to cool substantially during the second half of the business year.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 0223ET

All news about VOESTALPINE AG
02:55aVoestalpine Backs Fiscal 2023 Target After 1st Half Earnings Rose on Strong Demand, Pri..
DJ
02:24aVoestalpine Backs Fiscal 2023 Target After 1st Half Earnings Rose on Strong Demand, Pri..
DJ
01:51aVoestalpine : Report for the 1st Half of 2022/23
PU
01:51aVoestalpine : Q&A voestalpine Group results regarding for the 1st Half 2022/23
PU
01:36aAfr : voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:32aVoestalpine Ag : voestalpine achieves record highs again in the first half of 2022/23
EQ
11/03Voestalpine : Roll hot and keep cool
PU
11/03Voestalpine : agrees share buyback program to July 2023
PU
11/03Voestalpine Ag : voestalpine AG resolves on share buyback program; buyback of up to 10,000..
EQ
10/25VOESTALPINE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOESTALPINE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 039 M 16 165 M 16 165 M
Net income 2023 959 M 966 M 966 M
Net Debt 2023 1 779 M 1 793 M 1 793 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,53x
Yield 2023 4,76%
Capitalization 4 356 M 4 390 M 4 390 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 49 900
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,40 €
Average target price 25,94 €
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-23.75%4 390
NUCOR CORPORATION17.82%34 564
ARCELORMITTAL-12.58%20 995
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.55.90%16 990
TATA STEEL LIMITED-4.05%16 050
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-0.55%14 485