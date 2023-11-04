Gerald Mayer will join the voestalpine Group's Management Board at the start of the business year 2024/25, as a proven finance expert with international industry experience.

We are delighted to have succeeded in appointing such an experienced and competent CFO as Gerald Mayer. He comes to voestalpine during turbulent times. The transition to green steel production, while consistently following our technology-focused downstream strategy, brings with it huge challenges. I am convinced that Gerald Mayer will draw on his extensive expertise to ensure that voestalpine remains on a solid financial footing going forward.

"In my new role as CFO I very much look forward to playing a role in shaping voestalpine AG strategy, to drive the company's efforts towards sustainability and decarbonizing steel production. Over the past years, voestalpine has positioned itself well financially and has generated outstanding results. I look forward to successfully continuing along this path together with CEO Herbert Eibensteiner and the Management Board team, also in a significantly more difficult economic environment. Personally, this wonderful challenge has come at exactly the right time," says Gerald Mayer.

The economics graduate started his professional career as a tax consultant at ICON Wirtschaftstreuhand GmbH in Linz, before progressing through a series of management roles at VA Technologie AG and later Siemens VAI. One of his responsibilities during this period was the financial integration following VA Tech's acquisition by Siemens. Since 2007, Gerald Mayer has been CFO at international AMAG Austria Metall AG, responsible for financing, controlling, group accounting, and legal affairs. In 2019, he was also appointed the company's CEO. Gerald Mayer is married and has three daughters.

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods industries, as well as to the aerospace and oil & natural gas industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems, tool steel, and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for decarbonizing steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2022/23, the Group generated revenue of EUR 18.2 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 2.5 billion; it has around 51,200 employees worldwide.

Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of voestalpine AG