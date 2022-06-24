Voestalpine : Natural gas supplies for voestalpine in Austria secured for the immediate term

At voestalpine, natural gas is primarily required for heat treatment processes and for the rolling mills in the steel plants, above all in Linz, Donawitz, and Kapfenberg. The recent amendment to Austria's Energy Intervention Powers Act (EnLG) now allows the voestalpine Group to build up its own stores of natural gas. In May 2022, the voestalpine Group contracted its own gas storage facilities for the first time. The Group will store up to 1.5 TWh of gas at storage facilities including RAG Haag and Haidach. This volume is sufficient for three months operating at full capacity, or correspondingly longer at reduced capacity. These facilities are currently half full and scheduled to be completely filled by mid-July 2022.

A stop in gas deliveries through Russia, or conversely an EU gas embargo, would hugely damage European industry. Should this worst case scenario arise, however, having our own, full gas storage facilities, together with alternative sources of gas, would allow us to continue almost all production operations in Austria for several months.

The Group is working with both existing and new suppliers to diversify its sources of natural gas. During the summer months, for example, gas deliveries from overseas arriving at LNG terminals in Italy will be transported on to Austria, both for storage and to support ongoing production operations. In addition, an emergency plan in which production is incrementally adjusted to reflect available energy volumes has already been drawn up and would come into force in the event of any gas constraints. Lastly, as an international group with 500 companies and sites worldwide-many of which are based outside Europe and therefore unaffected by the situation-voestalpine would also be able to offset some production bottlenecks internally.

