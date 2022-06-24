Log in
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:01 2022-06-24 am EDT
20.61 EUR   +3.46%
07:46aVOESTALPINE : Natural gas supplies for voestalpine in Austria secured for the immediate term
PU
05:46aDD : voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:38aDD : voestalpine AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Voestalpine : Natural gas supplies for voestalpine in Austria secured for the immediate term

06/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
At voestalpine, natural gas is primarily required for heat treatment processes and for the rolling mills in the steel plants, above all in Linz, Donawitz, and Kapfenberg. The recent amendment to Austria's Energy Intervention Powers Act (EnLG) now allows the voestalpine Group to build up its own stores of natural gas. In May 2022, the voestalpine Group contracted its own gas storage facilities for the first time. The Group will store up to 1.5 TWh of gas at storage facilities including RAG Haag and Haidach. This volume is sufficient for three months operating at full capacity, or correspondingly longer at reduced capacity. These facilities are currently half full and scheduled to be completely filled by mid-July 2022.

A stop in gas deliveries through Russia, or conversely an EU gas embargo, would hugely damage European industry. Should this worst case scenario arise, however, having our own, full gas storage facilities, together with alternative sources of gas, would allow us to continue almost all production operations in Austria for several months.

Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG

The Group is working with both existing and new suppliers to diversify its sources of natural gas. During the summer months, for example, gas deliveries from overseas arriving at LNG terminals in Italy will be transported on to Austria, both for storage and to support ongoing production operations.

In addition, an emergency plan in which production is incrementally adjusted to reflect available energy volumes has already been drawn up and would come into force in the event of any gas constraints. Lastly, as an international group with 500 companies and sites worldwide-many of which are based outside Europe and therefore unaffected by the situation-voestalpine would also be able to offset some production bottlenecks internally.

The voestalpine Group

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, it is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods industries as well as the aerospace and oil & gas industries; it is also the world market leader in railway systems, tool steel, and special sections. voestalpine is fully committed to the global climate goals, and its greentec steel program represents a clear plan for decarbonizing the production of steel. In the business year 2021/22, the Group generated revenue of EUR 14.9 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 2.3 billion; it had about 50,200 employees worldwide.

Disclaimer

voestalpine AG published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 223 M 16 008 M 16 008 M
Net income 2022 1 004 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net Debt 2022 2 652 M 2 788 M 2 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 3 556 M 3 739 M 3 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 46 938
Free-Float 70,2%
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-37.75%3 980
NUCOR-7.10%28 692
ARCELORMITTAL-20.79%19 915
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-14.75%13 575
TATA STEEL LIMITED-24.34%13 162
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-0.03%12 849