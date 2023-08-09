INTERIM REPORT FIRST QUARTER OF 2023/24

This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.

ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND COURSE OF BUSINESS

EUROPE

Economic developments in Europe lost momentum throughout the first quarter of the business year 2023/24. Although inflation eased somewhat recently due to lower energy prices, it remains well above the target range of the European Central Bank (ECB), which continued to raise interest rates in the reporting period.

The worsening financing conditions mainly affect the construction and manufacturing industries, where the general trend is characterized by weakening demand, declining orders, and inventory reductions, although problems in the supply chains are increasingly being resolved.

The service sector, on the other hand, remained on a growth path during the reporting period, largely driven by tourism. The savings that Europe's populations built up during the COVID-19 pandemic have not yet been exhausted.

This divergence between the economic sectors leads to different developments in the individual states of the European Union. While countries with above-average industrial sectors show a relatively weak development in their gross domestic product (GDP), countries with a strong tourism share in GDP show relatively good economic figures.

In this environment, voestalpine was confronted with declining demand from the construction, mechanical engineering, and consumer goods sectors. The automotive industry showed stable to slightly improved demand due to supply chain problems that are being resolved and strong orders on hand. The energy industry still presented itself at a very good level during the reporting period, despite lower energy prices. The same applies to the railway and aerospace industries, which are also expected to perform well in the near future.

USA/NORTH AMERICA

The Federal Reserve (Fed) started to fight inflation by tightening financing conditions much earlier than the ECB. The positive effects became visible in the first quarter of 2023/24 with a significant slowdown of inflation. The economic downturn feared in connection with this did not occur in the reporting period. The US economy remained on a growth course overall, driven in particular by private consumption and favorable dynamics in exports. The labor market, which at times tended to overheat, also developed well in the first business quarter, although the growth rate of newly created jobs flattened out somewhat. In view of this overall positive development, economists currently expect only a mild recession for the U.S. at a later point in time than originally forecast.