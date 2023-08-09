REPORT FOR THE
FIRST QUARTER OF 2023/24
voestalpine GROUP KEY FIGURES
Q 1 2022/23 VS. Q 1 2023/24
In millions of euros
Q 1 2022/23 Q 1 2023/24
Change
04/01-
04/01-
in %
06/30/2022
06/30/2023
Income statement
Revenue
4,645.4
4,445.7
-4.3
EBITDA
879.1
504.5
-42.6
Depreciation
186.4
188.3
1.0
EBIT
692.7
316.2
-54.4
Profit before tax
670.3
278.4
-58.5
Profit after tax from continuing operations
523.4
220.0
-58.0
Profit after tax from discontinued operations
91.1
-1.8
Profit after tax1
614.5
218.2
-64.5
Statement of financial position
Investments in tangible and intangible assets and interests
144.7
207.8
43.6
Equity
7,669.5
7,912.9
3.2
Net financial debt
2,282.2
1,935.0
-15.2
Net financial debt in % of equity (gearing)
29.8%
24.5%
Financial key performance indicators (KPIs)
EBITDA margin
18.9%
11.3%
EBIT margin
14.9%
7.1%
Cash flows from operating activities
-551.2
9.6
Share information
Share price, end of period (euros)
20.28
32.90
62.2
Market capitalization, end of period
3,620.4
5,641.6
55.8
Number of outstanding shares, end of period
178,520,616
171,478,081
-3.9
EPS - basic earnings per share from continuing operations (euros)
2.83
1.04
-63.3
EPS - basic earnings per share from discontinued operations (euros)
0.51
-0.01
EPS - basic earnings per share (euros)
3.34
1.03
-69.2
EPS - diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (euros)
2.83
1.01
-64.3
EPS - diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (euros)
0.51
-0.01
EPS - diluted earnings per share (euros)
3.34
1.00
-70.1
Personnel
Employees (full-time equivalent), end of period
49,900
51,164
2.5
1Before deduction of non-controlling interests.
ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND COURSE OF BUSINESS
EUROPE
Economic developments in Europe lost momentum throughout the first quarter of the business year 2023/24. Although inflation eased somewhat recently due to lower energy prices, it remains well above the target range of the European Central Bank (ECB), which continued to raise interest rates in the reporting period.
The worsening financing conditions mainly affect the construction and manufacturing industries, where the general trend is characterized by weakening demand, declining orders, and inventory reductions, although problems in the supply chains are increasingly being resolved.
The service sector, on the other hand, remained on a growth path during the reporting period, largely driven by tourism. The savings that Europe's populations built up during the COVID-19 pandemic have not yet been exhausted.
This divergence between the economic sectors leads to different developments in the individual states of the European Union. While countries with above-average industrial sectors show a relatively weak development in their gross domestic product (GDP), countries with a strong tourism share in GDP show relatively good economic figures.
In this environment, voestalpine was confronted with declining demand from the construction, mechanical engineering, and consumer goods sectors. The automotive industry showed stable to slightly improved demand due to supply chain problems that are being resolved and strong orders on hand. The energy industry still presented itself at a very good level during the reporting period, despite lower energy prices. The same applies to the railway and aerospace industries, which are also expected to perform well in the near future.
USA/NORTH AMERICA
The Federal Reserve (Fed) started to fight inflation by tightening financing conditions much earlier than the ECB. The positive effects became visible in the first quarter of 2023/24 with a significant slowdown of inflation. The economic downturn feared in connection with this did not occur in the reporting period. The US economy remained on a growth course overall, driven in particular by private consumption and favorable dynamics in exports. The labor market, which at times tended to overheat, also developed well in the first business quarter, although the growth rate of newly created jobs flattened out somewhat. In view of this overall positive development, economists currently expect only a mild recession for the U.S. at a later point in time than originally forecast.
R E P O R T F O R T H E F I R S T Q U A R T E R O F 2 0 2 3 / 2 4
3
Against this backdrop, demand for the voestalpine Group's products developed satisfying overall. The railway and energy sectors, in particular proved to be the cornerstones of the positive business development.
BRAZIL/SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil was confronted with high inflation much earlier than North America and Europe, to which the Brazilian central bank responded with a restrictive interest rate policy. In the first quarter of 2023/24, the peak of inflation and interest rate increases seems to have passed.
The Brazilian economy essentially moved sideways over the reporting period, supported by robust private consumption and high food production. Industrial production, however, remained moderate.
The Brazilian voestalpine sites performed very well in the first quarter of the business year 2023/24. Above all, the continuing boom in Brazil's photovoltaics sector and good international demand from the conventional energy segment created the basis for this.
CHINA/ASIA
The momentum of the "reopening" of the economy after the strict COVID-19 lockdowns lost momentum in the first quarter of 2023/24. Investment and industrial production were subdued, reflected in weaker exports.
The service sector, which was still characterized by a demand boom in the last quarter of 2022/23, has also slowed down somewhat.
The Chinese central bank reacted with interest rate cuts. The central government also tried to provide impetus with investments in infrastructure. Although the regulations in the real estate sector were relaxed regionally, the problems here have intensified rather than eased.
Regardless of the overall weaker than expected development, the Chinese economy remains in growth mode.
The Chinese locations of the voestalpine Group showed a largely stable performance under these conditions.
DEVELOPMENT OF THE KEY FIGURES OF THE voestalpine GROUP
At EUR 4,445.7 million, the voestalpine Group's revenue in the first quarter of 2023/24 weakened slightly year on year (Q1 2022/23: EUR 4,645.4 million). While the Metal Engineering Division benefited from the strong momentum in the oil and natural gas industry and in railway infrastructure, revenue in the other three divisions was below the high level of the previous year. In the Steel Division, the price level declined after the distortions in the previous year in the wake of the Ukraine war. In the High Performance Metals Division, falling shipment volumes led to a decline in revenue. Measured against the historically best operating result achieved by the voestalpine Group in the same quarter of the previous year, the decline in the operating result (EBITDA) was significant and fell by 42.6% to EUR 504.5 million in the first quarter of 2023/24 with a margin of 11.3% (Q1 2022/23: EUR 879.1 million; margin of 18.9%). In the same period, the profit from operations (EBIT) weakened by 54.4% to EUR 316.2 million with a margin of 7.1% (Q1 2022/23: EUR 692.7 million; margin of 14.9%). Profit before tax also declined by a similar amount, falling by 58.5% to EUR 278.4 million (Q1 2022/23: EUR 670.3 million). With a tax rate of 21.0% (previous year: 21.9%), profit after tax fell by 64.5% to EUR 218.2 million (Q1 2022/23: EUR 614.5 million).
4
The voestalpine Group's equity increased further in the first quarter of 2023/24. As of June 30, 2023, it amounted to EUR 7,912.9 million and was thus 3.2% higher than the value of EUR 7,669.5 million on the reporting date of the previous year. Compared to the balance sheet date of March 31, 2023 (EUR 7,769.4 million), equity increased by 1.8%. Net financial debt decreased by 15.2% year on year from EUR 2,282.2 million as of June 30, 2022, to EUR 1,935.0 million as of June 30, 2023. Compared to the balance sheet date (EUR 1,661.0 million), however, net financial debt increased by 16.5%. The gearing ratio (net financial debt as a percentage of equity) improved year on year from 29.8% as of June 30, 2022, to 24.5% as of June 30, 2023. Compared to the balance sheet date (21.4%), however, the gearing ratio increased slightly.
The number of employees (full-time equivalents, FTE) in the voestalpine Group increased by 2.5% year on year to 51,164 as of June 30, 2023 (Q1 2022/23: 49,900). Compared to the reporting date of March 31, 2023 (51,202), the number of employees remained almost constant.
COMPARISON OF THE QUARTERLY FIGURES OF THE voestalpine GROUP
In millions of euros
Q 1 2022/23
Q 2 2022/23
Q 3 2022/23
Q 4 2022/23
Q 1 2023/24
04/01/-
07/01/-
10/01/-
01/01/-
04/01/-
06/30/2022
09/30/2022
12/31/2022
03/31/2023
06/30/2023
4,645.4 4,649.8
879.1 566.6
18.9% 12.2%
692.7 205.4
14.9% 4.4%
670.3 176.0
614.5 100.6
49,900 50,374
1 Before deduction of non-controlling interests.
4,290.0
4,639.9
4,445.7
433.3
665.6
504.5
10.1%
14.3%
11.3%
241.9
484.2
316.2
5.6%
10.4%
7.1%
206.3
438.2
278.4
149.1
314.5
218.2
50,018
51,202
51,164
Net financial debt can be broken down as follows:
In millions of euros
Financial liabilities, non-current
Financial liabilities, current
Cash and cash equivalents
Other financial assets
Loans and other receivables from financing Net financial debt
06/30/2022
2,441.6
987.9
-1,057.3
-69.4
-20.6
2,282.2
06/30/2023
2,420.9
868.0
-828.5
-502.8
-22.6
1,935.0
R E P O R T F O R T H E F I R S T Q U A R T E R O F 2 0 2 3 / 2 4
5
