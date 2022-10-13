Voestalpine Sadef: Innovation for 75 years

If you can dream it, we can make it. voestalpine Sadef has always been committed to innovation in producing cold-rolled steel profiles. In 2022, the company celebrates its 75th anniversary.

You encounter them every day, even if they are often not apparent at first glance: The cold-rolled steel, stainless steel, and special profiles of voestalpine Sadef, a subsidiary of voestalpine Metal Forming Division, in Gits / Belgium. In addition to a wide range of profiles for the automotive, solar, and construction industries, the company also produces customized components. They are highly efficient, lightweight, and compact, and find their way worldwide thanks to top quality and low material and transport costs.

[Link] Cold-rolled steel, stainless steel and special sections from voestalpine Sadef

At voestalpine Sadef, the high-quality steel profiles are manufactured on 35 roll-forming lines. Around 200 kilometers of profiles are produced every day, 80% of which the company supplies to the European market and, for some niche markets, also overseas. Over the years, voestalpine Sadef has developed into a true "House of Innovation". Thanks to continuous investments and adjustments in favor of the latest technologies as well as optimized processes, the production site is a leader in the industry and is always one step ahead. The in-house engineering team is responsible for the state-of-the-art machinery, and numerous options in post-processing create additional added value. In-house experts refine the customized steel profiles using surface treatment, joining techniques, laser cutting and welding, free-form bending, and much more.

[Link] Sadef celebrates its 75th anniversary

In any case, producing such sophisticated cold-rolled components requires a great deal of experience, innovative strength, quality awareness, and technical understanding. These are qualities that characterize the voestalpine Sadef team throughout. With around 650 employees in Gits and almost 25 more in branch offices, the company is firmly embedded in the local community and established as an attractive employer. Moreover, at voestalpine Sadef, the slogan "work hard, play hard" applies. In addition to comprehensive training, support, and education for safe, productive work, the company also offers a family atmosphere: ice cream in tropical temperatures, warm soup in icy weather. Going to the family event with loved ones or a mountain bike tour on the weekend with colleagues. The soccer team VKP Sadef is a force to be reckoned within the company football league.

[Link] Innovative strength in the production of cold-rolled steel sections

This year, celebrating together is on the agenda with particular intensity. Because 2022 marks a significant anniversary for voestalpine Sadef: the company has been in existence for 75 years. Founded in 1947 as a subsidiary of a bus manufacturer, Sadef has been part of the voestalpine family since 1991. For its anniversary year, the company has a number of special highlights in store for employees, customers and also the local community. On February 8, the exact company birthday, employees were treated to cake, followed by a brunch for employees and their families in spring 2022. In summer voestalpine Sadef opened two public observation towers and a pop-up museum under the motto "Past. Present. Future." A large employee party with a total of 3,100 participants and the "Sustainability Symposium" customer event in September 2022 rounded off the celebrations. As a fitting finale, the company also plans a Christmas market for all employees and their families.

"We are ready and looking forward to the next 75 years."Peter Verbrugge, Managing Director voestalpine Sadef

Gelukkige 75ste verjaardag, voestalpine Sadef!