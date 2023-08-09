BUSINESS YEAR 2023/24 1st QUARTER

August 2023

voestalpine GROUP

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS Q1 BY 2023/24

  • Economic downturn in Europe
    • Financial tightening affects construction and manufacturing sectors in particular
    • Weak demand in construction, mechanical engineering, white goods and consumer goods industries
    • Stable, good situation in automotive industry due to order backlog
    • Unchanged strong demand from railway infrastructure and aerospace industries
    • Overall good performance in the oil and gas sector, but market momentum slowing somewhat
  • North American economy proves resilient
    • Railway infrastructure and energy sector support good development of voestalpine's sites
  • Brazil has passed peak of inflation and interest rate cycle
    • Good performance of voestalpine's sites thanks to ongoing boom in solar industry and global demand from conventional energy sector
  • "Reopening" effects of Chinese economy lost momentum
    • Largely stable development of voestalpine's sites

voestalpine Group

DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1 BY 2023/24

  • Steel Division
    • Demand from automotive industry on very good level
    • Construction, mechanical engineering and consumer goods industries suffer from general economic downturn
    • Continuation of underlying trends in main customer segments expected for rest of BY 2023/24
  • High Performance Metals Division
    • Unchanged strong demand trend in aerospace and oil & gas sectors
    • Weak development in tool steel business in Europe and Asia, roughly stable situation in North & South America
    • Outlook in aerospace and oil & gas sectors unchanged positive, ongoing challenging situation in tool steel

DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1 BY 2023/24

  • Metal Engineering Division
    • Excellent performance in Railway Systems business
    • Tubulars and welding segments supported by strong energy sector
    • Wire segment affected by general economic downturn
    • Outlook in railway infrastructure unchanged very positive, softening trends in oil & gas business expected
  • Metal Forming Division
    • Somewhat improved situation in Automotive Components business
    • Slowdown of Tubes & Sections and Precision Strip businesses
    • Unchanged positive development of Warehouse & Rack Solutions business
    • Continuation of the existing trends in Q1 for the rest of BY 2023/24

voestalpine GROUP FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Q1 BY 2022/23

Q1 BY 2023/24

Delta

2022/04/01-2022/06/30

2023/04/01-2023/06/30

%

Revenue

4,645

4,446

-4.3

EBITDA

879

505

-42.6

EBITDA margin

18.9 %

11.3 %

EBIT

693

316

-54.4

EBIT margin

14.9 %

7.1 %

Profit before tax

670

278

-58.5

Profit after tax from continuing operations

523

220

-58.0

Profit after tax from discontinued operations

91

-2

Profit after tax*

615

218

-64.5

EPS - basic earnings per share (euros)

3.34

1.03

-69.2

In millions of euros

* Before deduction of non-controlling interests.

