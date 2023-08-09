BUSINESS YEAR 2023/24 1st QUARTER
August 2023
voestalpine AG
GROUP HIGHLIGHTS Q1 BY 2023/24
- Economic downturn in Europe
- Financial tightening affects construction and manufacturing sectors in particular
- Weak demand in construction, mechanical engineering, white goods and consumer goods industries
- Stable, good situation in automotive industry due to order backlog
- Unchanged strong demand from railway infrastructure and aerospace industries
- Overall good performance in the oil and gas sector, but market momentum slowing somewhat
- North American economy proves resilient
- Railway infrastructure and energy sector support good development of voestalpine's sites
- Brazil has passed peak of inflation and interest rate cycle
- Good performance of voestalpine's sites thanks to ongoing boom in solar industry and global demand from conventional energy sector
- "Reopening" effects of Chinese economy lost momentum
- Largely stable development of voestalpine's sites
DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1 BY 2023/24
- Steel Division
- Demand from automotive industry on very good level
- Construction, mechanical engineering and consumer goods industries suffer from general economic downturn
- Continuation of underlying trends in main customer segments expected for rest of BY 2023/24
- High Performance Metals Division
- Unchanged strong demand trend in aerospace and oil & gas sectors
- Weak development in tool steel business in Europe and Asia, roughly stable situation in North & South America
- Outlook in aerospace and oil & gas sectors unchanged positive, ongoing challenging situation in tool steel
DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1 BY 2023/24
- Metal Engineering Division
- Excellent performance in Railway Systems business
- Tubulars and welding segments supported by strong energy sector
- Wire segment affected by general economic downturn
- Outlook in railway infrastructure unchanged very positive, softening trends in oil & gas business expected
- Metal Forming Division
- Somewhat improved situation in Automotive Components business
- Slowdown of Tubes & Sections and Precision Strip businesses
- Unchanged positive development of Warehouse & Rack Solutions business
- Continuation of the existing trends in Q1 for the rest of BY 2023/24
voestalpine GROUP FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
Q1 BY 2022/23
Q1 BY 2023/24
Delta
2022/04/01-2022/06/30
2023/04/01-2023/06/30
%
Revenue
4,645
4,446
-4.3
EBITDA
879
505
-42.6
EBITDA margin
18.9 %
11.3 %
EBIT
693
316
-54.4
EBIT margin
14.9 %
7.1 %
Profit before tax
670
278
-58.5
Profit after tax from continuing operations
523
220
-58.0
Profit after tax from discontinued operations
91
-2
Profit after tax*
615
218
-64.5
EPS - basic earnings per share (euros)
3.34
1.03
-69.2
In millions of euros
* Before deduction of non-controlling interests.
