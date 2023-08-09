Voestalpine AG is one of the European largest steel makers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - flat steel (34.1%): hot and cold laminated steel, galvanized steel, sheet metal, etc.; - long steel (23.3%): steering systems, rods, non-welded tubes, etc.; - special steel (22.4%); - steel components (20.1%); - other (0.1%). Net sales break down by market into automotive (32.1%), rail transportation (13%), oil industry (11.4%), construction (10.3%), civil and mechanical engineering (9%), household appliances (5.2%), aerospace (1.6%) and other (17.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (7.4%), Europe (54.4%), North America (13.9%), Asia (11%), South America (2.8%) and other (10.5%).