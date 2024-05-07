voestalpine Böhler Welding, a company of the Metal Engineering Division of voestalpine AG, sets new standards worldwide for standard and special welding processes and, as a full-range supplier of welding solutions, offers a unique portfolio of services, welding consumables, accessories, and welding equipment.

This acquisition brings us a significant step closer to our strategic goal of providing our customers with holistic solutions in the field of welding technology. By supplying ITALFIL S.p.A. with high-quality wire rod from our steel production in the future, we are also enhancing our value chain.

With more than 100 years of experience, voestalpine Böhler Welding, as a business unit of the voestalpine steel and technology Group, has significantly influenced the development of welding technology and set new standards with its innovative solutions. The company plays a leading role worldwide, ensuring the best results ("The Perfect Weld Seam") for the most demanding applications in many industries thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, welding expertise and global orientation as a complete solution provider. This focus is centered on its three areas of expertise: voestalpine Böhler Welding for joint welding, UTP for wear and corrosion protection and Fontargen Brazing for brazing.

With its Railway Systems business unit, the Metal Engineering Division of the voestalpine Group is the global market leader for railway infrastructure systems and signaling technology. With its Industrial Systems business unit, the division is also the European market leader for quality wire and global provider of full welding solutions. And it supplies seamless tubes all over the world from the Kindberg location in Austria. Customers come from the railway infrastructure industry, the oil and gas industry, the mechanical engineering, automotive, and construction industries, as well as the renewable energy sector. As part of the greentec steel program, the Metal Engineering Division is already intensively working on and researching various innovative, climate-friendly technologies and production processes. In the business year 2022/23 the division generated about EUR 4.3 billion in revenue with its Railway Systems and Industrial Systems business units; over 40% of this revenue was generated outside Europe. The division recorded an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 586 million and employed around 14,000 people worldwide.

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods industries, as well as to the aerospace and oil & natural gas industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems, tool steel, and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for decarbonizing steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2022/23, the Group generated revenue of EUR 18.2 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 2.5 billion; it has around 51,200 employees worldwide.

Franz Kainersdorfer, Member of the Management Board of voestalpine AG and Head of the Metal Engineering Division