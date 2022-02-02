Voestalpine : high-tech steel on the starting line at the Olympic Games

voestalpine round wire is a pre-material used to manufacture exceptionally hard-wearing edges on skis. An Austrian manufacturer of ski edges (one of only two in the world) has been sourcing voestalpine wire for skis used in professional and amateur sport for decades. The grade of steel selected for the edges significantly influences a ski's performance and service life. Downhill races, in which competitors reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, are extremely physically demanding, both on the professional skier and their equipment. voestalpine also plays an important role in helping to hold skiers' feet securely in their boots, supplying the high-quality material used in the buckles on famous brands of ski boots.

Professional ice skaters make equally stringent demands of their equipment. The leaps and turns typical in figure skating subject skaters and their skates to forces similar in magnitude to those used in centrifugal training for astronauts. In speed skating, sprinters reach speeds of up to 60 km/h. When consistently used at a professional level, blades need to be sharpened up to four times a week, which is only possible when they are made from a premium material. voestalpine supplies this premium material-a high-alloyed composite-to the global leading manufacturers of professional speed skates. The steel grade is a major determinant of a blade's running characteristics, while the material must also be wear-resistant and extremely durable.

Premium voestalpine products are also in demand for luge where, at speeds of up to 140 km/h, both the athlete and their equipment are exposed to extreme stresses. For several years now, the Group in Germany has been working together with the Olympics training camp in Oberhof, applying innovative technologies to further optimize the complex sports equipment and make athletes faster. voestalpine supplies ultra-high strength, wear-resistant special steel normally used in aerospace for luge runners. EschmannTextures, a voestalpine subsidiary in North Rhine Westphalia and specialist in surface treatments, has also created a novel film to avoid excessive turbulence. The self-adhesive film is attached to the underbelly of the luge. It mimics the bionic structure of the world's fastest swimming shark species, and was developed in conjunction with the University of Freiburg Institute of Zoology. Using these voestalpine technologies on the ice track can shave up to a tenth off the winning time in the last Olympic Games-this is a quantum leap in terms of luge. The German luge team, equipped with voestalpine materials, succeeded in winning several medals at the 2021 FIL World Luge Championships.