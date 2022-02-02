Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Voestalpine AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voestalpine : high-tech steel on the starting line at the Olympic Games

02/02/2022 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

voestalpine round wire is a pre-material used to manufacture exceptionally hard-wearing edges on skis. An Austrian manufacturer of ski edges (one of only two in the world) has been sourcing voestalpine wire for skis used in professional and amateur sport for decades. The grade of steel selected for the edges significantly influences a ski's performance and service life. Downhill races, in which competitors reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, are extremely physically demanding, both on the professional skier and their equipment. voestalpine also plays an important role in helping to hold skiers' feet securely in their boots, supplying the high-quality material used in the buckles on famous brands of ski boots.

High grade steel for the perfect edge

Professional ice skaters make equally stringent demands of their equipment. The leaps and turns typical in figure skating subject skaters and their skates to forces similar in magnitude to those used in centrifugal training for astronauts. In speed skating, sprinters reach speeds of up to 60 km/h. When consistently used at a professional level, blades need to be sharpened up to four times a week, which is only possible when they are made from a premium material. voestalpine supplies this premium material-a high-alloyed composite-to the global leading manufacturers of professional speed skates. The steel grade is a major determinant of a blade's running characteristics, while the material must also be wear-resistant and extremely durable.

Innovations for top speeds on the ice track

Premium voestalpine products are also in demand for luge where, at speeds of up to 140 km/h, both the athlete and their equipment are exposed to extreme stresses. For several years now, the Group in Germany has been working together with the Olympics training camp in Oberhof, applying innovative technologies to further optimize the complex sports equipment and make athletes faster. voestalpine supplies ultra-high strength, wear-resistant special steel normally used in aerospace for luge runners. EschmannTextures, a voestalpine subsidiary in North Rhine Westphalia and specialist in surface treatments, has also created a novel film to avoid excessive turbulence. The self-adhesive film is attached to the underbelly of the luge. It mimics the bionic structure of the world's fastest swimming shark species, and was developed in conjunction with the University of Freiburg Institute of Zoology. Using these voestalpine technologies on the ice track can shave up to a tenth off the winning time in the last Olympic Games-this is a quantum leap in terms of luge. The German luge team, equipped with voestalpine materials, succeeded in winning several medals at the 2021 FIL World Luge Championships.

The voestalpine Group

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, it is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods industries as well as the aerospace and oil & gas industries; it is also the world market leader in railway systems, tool steel, and special sections. voestalpine is fully committed to the global climate goals, and its greentec steel program represents a clear plan for decarbonizing the production of steel. In the business year 2020/21, the Group generated revenue of EUR 11.3 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.1 billion; it had about 48,700 employees worldwide.

Disclaimer

voestalpine AG published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOESTALPINE AG
04:09aVOESTALPINE : high-tech steel on the starting line at the Olympic Games
PU
02/01VOESTALPINE : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01/26VOESTALPINE : is installing photovoltaic systems at all Group sites
PU
01/24VOESTALPINE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
01/18VOESTALPINE : Receives a Sell rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
01/13VOESTALPINE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/11VOESTALPINE : starts operating Europe's most advanced 3D sand printer for steel casting
PU
01/10VOESTALPINE : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
01/04VOESTALPINE : High voltage at greentec steel
PU
2021VOESTALPINE : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOESTALPINE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 645 M 16 500 M 16 500 M
Net income 2022 946 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net Debt 2022 2 619 M 2 950 M 2 950 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,70x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 5 395 M 6 066 M 6 078 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 49 068
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 30,22 €
Average target price 37,32 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Josef Gritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-5.56%6 066
NUCOR CORPORATION-5.86%29 261
ARCELORMITTAL-1.60%28 381
TATA STEEL LIMITED5.05%19 069
POSCO-3.46%16 627
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-2.40%14 713