Voestalpine : supports relief projects in the earthquake regions in Turkey and Syria with 300,000 euros

Half of the amount will go to projects in Turkey and half to projects in Syria. The focus is on immediate basic humanitarian care for the population in the crisis region, such as the distribution of relief supplies or emergency humanitarian and medical care.

As voestalpine, we see it as part of our responsibility to people to provide financial aid as quickly and unbureaucratically as possible in the event of global disasters such as the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. With our donation, we want to make an active contribution to alleviating the hardship of those affected on the ground.

voestalpine operates two sites in Turkey with over 300 employees that are located outside the disaster areas. The Group does not have a site in Syria.

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, it is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods industries as well as the aerospace and oil & gas industries; it is also the world market leader in railway systems, tool steel, and special sections. voestalpine is fully committed to the global climate goals, and its greentec steel program represents a clear plan for decarbonizing the production of steel. In the business year 2021/22, the Group generated revenue of EUR 14.9 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 2.3 billion; it had about 50,200 employees worldwide.

