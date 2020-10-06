Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Voestalpine AG    VOE   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

voestalpine : included in the international FTSE4Good Sustainability Index for the first time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Formed in 2001, the FTSE4Good Index Series provides a recognized evaluation and decision-making basis for investors concerned about sustainability. Each year around 7,200 securities are evaluated according to strict ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria, with the criteria themselves defined and regularly updated by an independent committee of NGOs, consultants, public bodies, academics, corporate representatives, and the investment community.

The seriousness with which voestalpine takes its economic, social, and ecological responsibilities is also laid out in the most recent edition of its Corporate Responsibility Report. As an industry pioneer in environmental protection, voestalpine is continually implementing new measures to reduce the consumption of resources in steel production, as well as following a long-term decarbonization strategy. The Group also actively helps to protect the climate with products including lightweight construction steels for the automotive industry, fully digital rail infrastructure systems, and innovative steel solutions for renewable energy generation. Furthermore, voestalpine prioritizes responsible and transparent supply chain management.

Lastly, the Group's focus on sustainability is also mirrored in its placing of a syndicated sustainability loan, with its interest rate linked, amongst others, to its sustainability performance.

Disclaimer

voestalpine AG published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOESTALPINE AG
04:35aVOESTALPINE : included in the international FTSE4Good Sustainability Index for t..
PU
09/22VOESTALPINE : opens the world's most advanced continuous caster at the site in D..
PU
08/21VOESTALPINE : restarts the small blast furnace in Linz
PU
08/19VOESTALPINE : expands its Lightweight Construction Expertise to Railway Systems
PU
08/06VOESTALPINE : Ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic have massive impact on voes..
AQ
08/05VOESTALPINE : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/05Steelmaker Voestalpine books quarterly loss, sees recovery in China
RE
08/05VOESTALPINE : Swung to Loss in 1Q, Hit by Pandemic
DJ
08/05VOESTALPINE : Corporate News regarding report for Q1 2020/21
PU
08/05VOESTALPINE : Ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic have massive impact on voes..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 587 M 12 479 M 12 479 M
Net income 2021 -160 M -189 M -189 M
Net Debt 2021 3 671 M 4 327 M 4 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,6x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 4 095 M 4 826 M 4 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 47 894
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,51 €
Last Close Price 22,94 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Member-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-7.72%4 826
ARCELORMITTAL-24.14%15 287
NUCOR-15.99%14 274
POSCO-13.32%14 102
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-37.00%9 080
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-8.96%6 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group