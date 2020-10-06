voestalpine : included in the international FTSE4Good Sustainability Index for the first time

Formed in 2001, the FTSE4Good Index Series provides a recognized evaluation and decision-making basis for investors concerned about sustainability. Each year around 7,200 securities are evaluated according to strict ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria, with the criteria themselves defined and regularly updated by an independent committee of NGOs, consultants, public bodies, academics, corporate representatives, and the investment community.

The seriousness with which voestalpine takes its economic, social, and ecological responsibilities is also laid out in the most recent edition of its Corporate Responsibility Report. As an industry pioneer in environmental protection, voestalpine is continually implementing new measures to reduce the consumption of resources in steel production, as well as following a long-term decarbonization strategy. The Group also actively helps to protect the climate with products including lightweight construction steels for the automotive industry, fully digital rail infrastructure systems, and innovative steel solutions for renewable energy generation. Furthermore, voestalpine prioritizes responsible and transparent supply chain management.

Lastly, the Group's focus on sustainability is also mirrored in its placing of a syndicated sustainability loan, with its interest rate linked, amongst others, to its sustainability performance.