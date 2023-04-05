Sharp improvement of VOGO 2022 results: Revenue up to 41% and positive EBITDA, in line with guidance

The year was driven by an acceleration in sales momentum across all business activities and regions. Growth for the financial year, particularly strong in the second half of the year, is consistent with the results for the period, which improved significantly. Thanks to this successful year and a stronger financial position, VOGO is on track to confirm its performance trajectory in 2023.

VOGO (ISIN: FR0011532225 - Ticker: ALVGO) is publishing its annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors on 03 April 2022.

A sharp improvement in results, in line with guidance Well positioned to confirm this trajectory in 2023 Strengthened cash flow

Press release

Montpellier, 05 April 2023

Revenue up 41%

Revenue totalled €12m in 2022, up 41% from 2021 (+37% at constant scope excluding Crescent Comms, acquired in September 2021). Exports increased sharply in 2022, to €8.9m (accounting for 74% of revenue), compared with €5.8m in 2021 (68% of revenue).

After a 38% increase in the first half of the year, the growth trajectory was confirmed in the second half, with revenue up 43%.

In 2022, the sports business, which accounts for 80% of total activity, increased revenue by 49% to €9.6m. The acceleration in order intake was confirmed in 2022 for the professional audio and video ranges (via the VOKKERO and VOGOSPORT brands) and for solutions dedicated to fans. For the latter, the year was marked by the signing and execution of several major contracts, including the FIFA 2022 World CupTM and the Rugby League World Cup.

The industrial activity also made strong headway, up 15% year on year to €2.4 million. After a stable first half, growth accelerated in the second half of the year, with revenue rising 36%.

Growth driven by all regions

Acceleration confirmed in the United States

All geographical markets benefited from the Group's sales momentum.

The EMEA region (including France), which accounted for 80% of total activity for the year, posted revenue of €9.8m, up 36%. The breakthrough in the United States was confirmed with revenue of €2m, up 64%.

Sharp improvement in earnings: Positive EBITDA

The sharp increase in revenue combined with effective control of the cost structure resulted in a substantial improvement in results.

For the first time, in accordance with the Group's target, EBITDA was positive at €113k (€264k in the second half of the year), compared to a negative EBITDA of more than €640k in 2021.

Moreover, for the full year and restated for the US subsidiary in the commercial investment phase, EBITDA is positive at €729k.

Operating expenses remained well under control, increasing much slowlier than revenue. External expenses represented 32% of revenue, compared to 38% in 2021. Personnel expenses accounted for 46% of revenue vs. 56% in 2021.

Operating income also improved significantly, with a loss reduced to €1.3m compared to nearly €1.8m for 2021. This strong performance has been achieved in parallel with ongoing R&D efforts to strengthen the Group's technological edge.

Net income also improved, with a loss reduced to 18% compared with 2021 at -€1.2m.