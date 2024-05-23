VOGO
Date d'arrêté: 03/05/2024
Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions
composant le capital social.
ARTICLE R 225-73 du Code de Commerce
Actions du capital
5 023 161
Actions à Vote Double
2 190 119
Droits de vote théoriques (1)
7 213 280
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)
32 900
Autodétention au porteur * (3)
0
Autres * (4)
0
- complété par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*
7 180 380
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
