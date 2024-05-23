VOGO

Date d'arrêté: 03/05/2024

Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions

composant le capital social.

ARTICLE R 225-73 du Code de Commerce

Actions du capital

5 023 161

Actions à Vote Double

2 190 119

Droits de vote théoriques (1)

7 213 280

Actions privées de droits de vote

Autodétention au nominatif (2)

32 900

Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0

Autres * (4)

0

  • complété par la société

Droits de vote exerçables*

7 180 380

*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

