VOGO : selected for the Rugby League World Cup 2021
09/08/2022 | 11:50am EDT
Press release
Montpellier, September 8, 2022
VOGO selected for the Rugby League World Cup 2021
VOGO (ISIN code: FR0011532225 - Ticker: ALVGO) announces the signing of a new exclusive contract with Rugby League World Cup 2021, postponed because of the pandemic, for the deployment of its solutions throughout the event.
A new commercial success that reflects the Group's ability to establish itself commercially in the context of major global sporting events.
The 16th Rugby League World Cup takes place in England from 15 October to 19 November 2022. On this occasion, no fewer than 61 matches are to be played, including for the first time women's and wheelchair tournaments which will take place in addition to the men's event.
As part of this global event, VOGO UK was chosen by Rugby League World Cup 2021 to provide three services:
The VOGOSPORT video replay system dedicated to medical staff, to help detect and diagnose concussions,
The VOKKERO audio communication equipment, used by the match officials for all matches,
A high performance timing system, also deployed for all of the tournament's matches.
Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, said: "I am delighted we have secured VOGO UK as our official sports services provider and I am looking forward to deploying their world-class products throughout the tournament.
"In another first for rugby league in England, RLWC2021 will show the restart clock on the big screens, thanks to VOGO UK's technology, making each game even more engaging for fans.
"The Head Injury Review System will have a big role to play in player welfare, which is central to everything we do, and linked to this we will also be deploying a Concussion Spotter at each match who will assist the team doctors in looking for players exhibiting signs or symptoms of concussion."
Ticket sales are on track with momentum is building as expected and having VOGO UK come on board with us is another step towards kicking off the biggest, best and most inclusive tournament in history."
Danny Ryan, Chief Executive Officer VOGO UK, says: "We are very pleased and proud to be able to participate to this event in England, which this year celebrates equality and inclusion in sport. It is also a new commercial success that will fuel our strong growth dynamics and prepare us for future international sports events".
Press release
Montpellier, September 8, 2022
With this commercial success, and with the publication of the half-yearly revenue, VOGO is demonstrating its ability to establish a presence for its technological solutions at global sporting events. An achievement that is particularly relevant in light of major sporting events to come, representing new business opportunities: Football World Cup in 2022 (Qatar), Rugby World Cup XV in 2023 (France), Olympic Games in 2024 (Paris) and the Rugby League World Cup XIII in 2025 (France).
About VOGO:
In the Sports sector, VOGO is a leading international player, with its audio and video solutions for spectators and professionals alike. For professionals, VOGO offers analysis and decision-making tools (referee assistance, medical diagnostics, coaching). VOGO's disruptive solution for fans transforms the stadium experience by providing multi-camera content on demand for tablets and smartphones, no matter how many people are connected. VOGO also operates in the Industry sectors. All of the Group's technologies are patent-protected. VOGO is located in France (Montpellier, Grenoble and Paris) and has two subsidiaries in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates indirectly in other countries through its network of around thirty distributors. VOGO has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris stock market since November 2018 (ISIN code: FR0011532225 - ALVGO).
For more information: www.vogosport.com
vogovogo
vogo-group.com
Contacts
VOGO
ACTIFIN - Press Relations
ACTIFIN - Financial Communications
Christelle Albinet
Jennifer Julia
Stéphane Ruiz
Tel: +33(4) 67 50 03 98
Tel: +33(1) 56 88 11 19
Tel: +33(1) 56 88 11 11
Email:c.albinet@vogo.fr
Email:jjullia@actifin.fr
Email:mailto:sruiz@actifin.fr
About Rugby League World Cup 2021
The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle major event of rugby league, globally contested every four years. RLWC2021 will be a breakthrough moment in the tournament's history with the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions being staged together for the first time.
The three tournaments will take place across 21 venues throughout England. Both the women's and wheelchair competitions will be contested by two groups of four teams, whilst the men's tournament will see 16 teams compete across four groups.
RLWC2021 will be the most visible rugby league event in history with all 61 games in the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions being broadcast live on the BBC.
Press release
Montpellier, September 8, 2022
For full ticketing details visit rlwc2021.com/tickets
Contacts
Rob Meaden, Head of Communications: rob.meaden@rlwc2021.com/ 07890561448 Matt Peden, Hatch PR, mattpeden@hatchpr.co.uk/ 07870 318708