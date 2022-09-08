Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VOGO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVGO   FR0011532225

VOGO

(ALVGO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:28 2022-09-08 am EDT
5.240 EUR   +2.34%
11:50aVOGO : choisi pour la Rugby League World Cup 2021
PU
11:50aVOGO : selected for the Rugby League World Cup 2021
PU
07/26VOGO : Substantial revenue growth in H1 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VOGO : selected for the Rugby League World Cup 2021

09/08/2022 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Montpellier, September 8, 2022

VOGO selected for the Rugby League World Cup 2021

VOGO (ISIN code: FR0011532225 - Ticker: ALVGO) announces the signing of a new exclusive contract with Rugby League World Cup 2021, postponed because of the pandemic, for the deployment of its solutions throughout the event.

A new commercial success that reflects the Group's ability to establish itself commercially in the context of major global sporting events.

The 16th Rugby League World Cup takes place in England from 15 October to 19 November 2022. On this occasion, no fewer than 61 matches are to be played, including for the first time women's and wheelchair tournaments which will take place in addition to the men's event.

As part of this global event, VOGO UK was chosen by Rugby League World Cup 2021 to provide three services:

  • The VOGOSPORT video replay system dedicated to medical staff, to help detect and diagnose concussions,
  • The VOKKERO audio communication equipment, used by the match officials for all matches,
  • A high performance timing system, also deployed for all of the tournament's matches.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, said: "I am delighted we have secured VOGO UK as our official sports services provider and I am looking forward to deploying their world-class products throughout the tournament.

"In another first for rugby league in England, RLWC2021 will show the restart clock on the big screens, thanks to VOGO UK's technology, making each game even more engaging for fans.

"The Head Injury Review System will have a big role to play in player welfare, which is central to everything we do, and linked to this we will also be deploying a Concussion Spotter at each match who will assist the team doctors in looking for players exhibiting signs or symptoms of concussion."

Ticket sales are on track with momentum is building as expected and having VOGO UK come on board with us is another step towards kicking off the biggest, best and most inclusive tournament in history."

Danny Ryan, Chief Executive Officer VOGO UK, says: "We are very pleased and proud to be able to participate to this event in England, which this year celebrates equality and inclusion in sport. It is also a new commercial success that will fuel our strong growth dynamics and prepare us for future international sports events".

Press release

Montpellier, September 8, 2022

With this commercial success, and with the publication of the half-yearly revenue, VOGO is demonstrating its ability to establish a presence for its technological solutions at global sporting events. An achievement that is particularly relevant in light of major sporting events to come, representing new business opportunities: Football World Cup in 2022 (Qatar), Rugby World Cup XV in 2023 (France), Olympic Games in 2024 (Paris) and the Rugby League World Cup XIII in 2025 (France).

About VOGO:

In the Sports sector, VOGO is a leading international player, with its audio and video solutions for spectators and professionals alike. For professionals, VOGO offers analysis and decision-making tools (referee assistance, medical diagnostics, coaching). VOGO's disruptive solution for fans transforms the stadium experience by providing multi-camera content on demand for tablets and smartphones, no matter how many people are connected. VOGO also operates in the Industry sectors. All of the Group's technologies are patent-protected. VOGO is located in France (Montpellier, Grenoble and Paris) and has two subsidiaries in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates indirectly in other countries through its network of around thirty distributors. VOGO has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris stock market since November 2018 (ISIN code: FR0011532225 - ALVGO).

For more information: www.vogosport.com

vogovogo

vogo-group.com

Contacts

VOGO

ACTIFIN - Press Relations

ACTIFIN - Financial Communications

Christelle Albinet

Jennifer Julia

Stéphane Ruiz

Tel: +33(4) 67 50 03 98

Tel: +33(1) 56 88 11 19

Tel: +33(1) 56 88 11 11

Email: c.albinet@vogo.fr

Email: jjullia@actifin.fr

Email: mailto:sruiz@actifin.fr

About Rugby League World Cup 2021

The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle major event of rugby league, globally contested every four years. RLWC2021 will be a breakthrough moment in the tournament's history with the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions being staged together for the first time.

The three tournaments will take place across 21 venues throughout England. Both the women's and wheelchair competitions will be contested by two groups of four teams, whilst the men's tournament will see 16 teams compete across four groups.

RLWC2021 will be the most visible rugby league event in history with all 61 games in the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions being broadcast live on the BBC.

Press release

Montpellier, September 8, 2022

For full ticketing details visit rlwc2021.com/tickets

Contacts

Rob Meaden, Head of Communications: rob.meaden@rlwc2021.com/ 07890561448 Matt Peden, Hatch PR, mattpeden@hatchpr.co.uk/ 07870 318708

Abby Burton, Communications Lead: abby.burton@rlwc2021.com/ 07435985333

Aaron Gales, Communications Lead: aaron.gales@rlwc2021.com/ 07533707363

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 15:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOGO
11:50aVOGO : choisi pour la Rugby League World Cup 2021
PU
11:50aVOGO : selected for the Rugby League World Cup 2021
PU
07/26VOGO : Substantial revenue growth in H1 2022
PU
07/26VOGO : Substantial revenue growth in H1 2022: +38% to 5.9m. New performance in sport: +54..
PU
06/28VOGO : Franki Fondation-FAYAT and VOGO sign a major contract to deploy VOKKERO audio techn..
PU
06/20VOGO : Sport en France, the sports movement broadcaster, and VOGO renew their partnership
PU
05/16French Software Group VOGO Extends Partnership On Development Of Sports Audiovisual App
MT
04/29Vogo S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/05VOGO : 2021: a year of performance. Revenue up by more than 53%. Sharp improvement in earn..
PU
04/05VOGO : 2021 annual results - A year of performance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11,7 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2022 -0,41 M -0,41 M -0,41 M
Net Debt 2022 5,59 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
P/E ratio 2022 -53,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,9 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart VOGO
Duration : Period :
VOGO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Average target price 7,50 €
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Carniel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Zimmer Independent Director
Stephanie Gottlib-Zeh Independent Director
Tony Parker Independent Director
Daniel Dédisse Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOGO-15.79%21
SNAP INC.-75.63%18 897
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-47.09%2 846
ANGI INC.-58.41%1 928
DENA CO., LTD.4.69%1 494
FINVOLUTION GROUP-9.74%1 269