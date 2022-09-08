Press release

Montpellier, September 8, 2022

VOGO selected for the Rugby League World Cup 2021

VOGO (ISIN code: FR0011532225 - Ticker: ALVGO) announces the signing of a new exclusive contract with Rugby League World Cup 2021, postponed because of the pandemic, for the deployment of its solutions throughout the event.

A new commercial success that reflects the Group's ability to establish itself commercially in the context of major global sporting events.

The 16th Rugby League World Cup takes place in England from 15 October to 19 November 2022. On this occasion, no fewer than 61 matches are to be played, including for the first time women's and wheelchair tournaments which will take place in addition to the men's event.

As part of this global event, VOGO UK was chosen by Rugby League World Cup 2021 to provide three services:

The VOGOSPORT video replay system dedicated to medical staff, to help detect and diagnose concussions,

The VOKKERO audio communication equipment, used by the match officials for all matches,

A high performance timing system, also deployed for all of the tournament's matches.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, said: "I am delighted we have secured VOGO UK as our official sports services provider and I am looking forward to deploying their world-class products throughout the tournament.

"In another first for rugby league in England, RLWC2021 will show the restart clock on the big screens, thanks to VOGO UK's technology, making each game even more engaging for fans.

"The Head Injury Review System will have a big role to play in player welfare, which is central to everything we do, and linked to this we will also be deploying a Concussion Spotter at each match who will assist the team doctors in looking for players exhibiting signs or symptoms of concussion."

Ticket sales are on track with momentum is building as expected and having VOGO UK come on board with us is another step towards kicking off the biggest, best and most inclusive tournament in history."

Danny Ryan, Chief Executive Officer VOGO UK, says: "We are very pleased and proud to be able to participate to this event in England, which this year celebrates equality and inclusion in sport. It is also a new commercial success that will fuel our strong growth dynamics and prepare us for future international sports events".