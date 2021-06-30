Log in
    VPLM   US92862Y1091

VOIP-PAL.COM INC.

(VPLM)
VoIP-Pal Files Petition for Writ of Certiorari With The Supreme Court Of The United States

06/30/2021 | 05:00am EDT
WACO, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that on June 25, 2021 the Company filed a petition for writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States. The petition asks the Court to review the judgment of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) entered in VoIP-Pal’s cases against Apple and Amazon, Case Nos. 20-1241, 20-1244. The Petition raises the same issues as those pending before the Supreme Court in Am. Axle & Mfg. v. Neapco Holdings LLC (No. 20-891), including whether it is improper to apply 35 U.S.C. §112 considerations to determine whether a patent claims eligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. §101. The Petition requests the Supreme Court hold the Petition pending the outcome of American Axle and, upon a decision in American Axle, that the Petition be granted, the judgment of the Federal Circuit vacated, and the case remanded to the Federal Circuit in light of any decision in American Axle.

The petition has been docketed by the Supreme Court as No. 20-1809 and it can be found here:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/DocketFiles/html/Public/20-1809.html

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website:www.voip-pal.com
IR inquiries:                  IR@voip-pal.com 
IR Contact: Rich Inza  (954) 495-4600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
