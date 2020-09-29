Log in
United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Upholds PTAB Decisions in Favor of Voip-Pal's Patents Against Apple

09/29/2020 | 05:01am EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) has ruled in favor of Voip-Pal in its long legal battle against Apple. In a decision announced on September 25, 2020, the Court upheld the December 21, 2018 ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) denying Apple’s request for sanctions. The CAFC also affirmed the PTAB’s ruling that Voip-Pal’s ’815 and ’005 patents are non-obvious. Moreover, the Court rejected Apple’s bid to invalidate certain claims that had not been declared ineligible in a parallel district court case.

A recent IPWatchdog article describing the decision of the appellate court is linked here for your convenience.

Voip-Pal is currently the plaintiff in multiple patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division. The defendants are some of the largest companies in the world and have a combined market cap of 5.73 trillion dollars.

  • Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-267
  • Google LLC; Civil Action No. 20-cv-269
  • Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-272
  • Apple Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-275
  • Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-00327 
  • AT&T, Inc. et al., ; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-00325 

Additionally, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington D.C. has scheduled oral argument for November 3, 2020 in Voip-Pal’s cases against Apple and Amazon, Case Nos. 20-1241, 20-1244.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, “We are very pleased with this outcome and the court’s decision to once again uphold our intellectual property. Our patents have been challenged with IPR’s 12 times and each time we have prevailed. This latest decision affirming the PTAB’s ruling is vindication of the validity of our patents.”

“We will never stop fighting for our shareholders and we are looking forward to proceeding with our pending cases in the Western District of Texas.”

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.
Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website:www.voip-pal.com
  
IR inquiries:IR@voip-pal.com
  
IR Contact: Rich Inza(954) 495-4600

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
