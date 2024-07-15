Q2
Interim report
January-June 2024
"Sales and EBITA in line with
previous year"
Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO
This interim report has been prepared in Swedish and translated into English. In the event of any discrepancies between the Swedish original and the translation, the Swedish shall have precedence.
Quarter April-June 2024
- Net sales declined by 2 percent to SEK 2,195 (2,251) million.
- EBITA declined by 2 percent to SEK 244 (249) million.
- Profit after tax declined by 14 percent to SEK 132 (153) million.
- Earnings per ordinary share fell by 15 percent to SEK 1.43 (1.67).
- Volati strengthens its management group with expertise in strategic HR. Åsa Holmgren takes up the position of Head of Strategic HR in August 2024.
Period January-June 2024
- Net sales declined by 5 percent to SEK 3,942 (4,140) million.
- EBITA declined by 18 percent to SEK 334 (408) million.
- Profit after tax declined by 33 percent to SEK 151 (227) million.
- Earnings per ordinary share fell by 39 percent to SEK 1.45 (2.37).
Events after the reporting period
- No significant events have taken place after the end of the reporting period.
Summary of results and key figures
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full year
SEK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
LTM
2023
Net sales
2,195
2,251
3,942
4,140
7,597
7,796
EBITA1)
244
249
334
408
659
733
EBITA margin, %
11
11
8
10
9
9
EBIT
214
225
276
360
551
636
Profit after tax
132
153
151
227
292
368
Operating cash flow1)
209
166
227
292
771
836
Net debt/adjusted EBITDA, x1)
2.7
2.1
2.7
2.1
2.7
2.0
Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share, SEK
1.43
1.67
1.45
2.37
2.76
3.68
Return on adjusted equity, %1)
17
30
17
30
17
22
Net sales2), SEK million
EBITA1),2), SEK million & EBITA margin, %
-
000
8 000
7 000
6 000
5 000
4 000
3 000
2 000
1 000
0
Q3
Q4
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
Q1
Q2
2024
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Q3
Q4
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
Q1
Q2
2024
11
10
9
8
7
6
EBITA, LTM, SEK million
Net sales, LTM, SEK million
EBITA margin, LTM, %
1) See note 7 for definitions of alternative performance measures 2) Key figure excluding discontinued operations
Sales and EBITA in line with previous year
In a still challenging market, we have been able to balance short-term profitability and long-term value growth to deliver an EBITA in line with the previous year. Completed acquisitions and implemented cost- saving programmes have had a positive impact on the quarter. Structurally, Volati is in very good shape and as market conditions improve, we will be well positioned to gradually reverse the market-driven decline in earnings in recent years.
Although we have started to see signs of slightly better market conditions for Salix Group and S:t Eriks in the last quarter, we do not expect any significant improvement in the near future.
The picture looks the same for Communication, which is being affected by the pace of the 5G network rollout. In the short term, our focus remains on cost control while actively seizing the opportunities we see in the market.
To ensure our long-term development, we have positioned ourselves well and taken several structurally sound measures which will gradually take effect. Among other things, we have reviewed the cost base of the companies and worked on issues such as organisational structure and synergies within our platforms. We are confident that these efforts will maximise profits and cash flow over time. Our net debt/adjusted equity ratio of 2.7x is within our target range and we look forward to the second half of the year, which is usually strong in terms of cash flow. We feel comfortable with our current debt level and we continue to have good opportunities for acquisitive growth.
Salix Group is growing and defending its margin in a still challenging market
Salix continues to be affected by challenging market conditions, but as a result of acquisitions, sales increased by 6 percent compared with the same quarter in the previous year. The EBITA margin strengthened during the quarter and EBITA growth was 9 percent. Good cost control, synergies and other measures aimed at strengthening long-term competitiveness are major contributors to the good margin development, despite a market with declining volumes. Salix Group is very well positioned for strong earnings growth as market conditions improve and volumes return to normal levels.
Strong earnings growth for Ettiketto Group
Ettiketto Group has had a very strong second quarter, increasing sales organically by 7 percent and improving the EBITA margin from 17 to 21 percent. Over the last 12 months, Ettiketto Group has achieved a margin of 20 percent. Ettiketto Group is a clear example of how our platforms make
acquisitions and then work systematically to realise synergies, which in the second quarter contributed to EBITA growth of 30 percent.
Varying performance for Industry's platforms
Industry as a whole continues to face tough comparatives from the second quarter of 2023 and showed a decline of 12 percent in sales, while the margin fell from 12 to 11 percent.
Communication's weak market conditions are the main reason for the business area's reduced earnings compared with the previous year. Communication will face lower comparative figures with effect from the second half of the year, while we see some signs of improving market conditions. Corroventa had a strong quarter and is being positively affected by flooding in Europe. S:t Eriks continues to face challenging market conditions but previously implemented cost measures are producing good effects and contributed to an acceptable quarter in terms of results. Tornum Group has experienced slightly weaker demand from customers in the agricultural segment, mainly timing-related, which led to a weaker quarter in terms of earnings. The more industrialised customers are developing well and account for an increasing proportion of Tornum Group's healthy order backlog.
During the quarter, we have strengthened our Group management team with expertise in strategic HR. With this recruitment, we are further increasing our focus on skills supply and development, which is central to our value creation.
Overall, the Group is in good shape and we are ready to capitalise on our position. We have platforms in place, a financial position we are comfortable with and an active acquisition programme that contributes to our long-term value creation.
Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO
This is Volati
Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through value-creatingadd-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Salix Group, Ettiketto Group and Industry.
Financial targets
Volati's financial targets are designed to support continuing successful operations in accordance with our business model.
The targets should be assessed on an overall basis.
EBITA growth
Return on adjusted equity
Capital structure
The target is average annual growth in EBITA1) per ordinary share of at least 15 percent over a business cycle.
The long-term target is a return on adjusted equity1) of 20 percent.2)
The target is a net debt/adjusted EBITDA1) ratio of 2 to 3 times, not exceeding 3.5 times.
Outcome Q2: -17%
Outcome Q2: 17%
Outcome Q2: 2.7x
Five-year average: 21%
Five-year average: 30%
Five-year average: 1.9x
80%
58%
60%
35%
40%
20%
7%
3%
0%
-20%
-17%
-40%
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 Q2
Growth in EBITA per ordinary share LTM, %
Financial target
80%
4,0
2,7
60%
3,0
51%
40%
2,0
1,9
2,0
40%
32%
1,3
22%
17%
1,0
20%
0,0
0%
-1,0
-0,8
-2,0
-20%
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 Q2
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 Q2
Return on adjusted equity, %
Net debt/adjusted EBITDA, x
Financial target
Financial target
- See note 7 for definitions of alternative performance measures
- Includes discontinued operations
Consolidated financial trend
-2%
Net sales
Q2 2024
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full year
2024
2023
2024
2023
LTM
2023
Net sales, SEK million
2,195
2,251
3,942
4,140
7,597
7,796
EBITA1), SEK million
244
249
334
408
659
733
EBIT, SEK million
214
225
276
360
551
636
Profit after tax, SEK million
132
153
151
227
292
368
1) See note 7 for definitions of alternative performance measures
Net sales
The Group's net sales for Q2 2024 amounted to SEK 2,195 (2,251) million, a decline of 2 percent compared with the same quarter in the previous year. Organically, net sales fell by 11 percent during the quarter.
The Group's net sales for the period January-June 2024 amounted to SEK 3,942 (4,140) million, a decline of 5 percent compared with the same period the previous year. Organically, net sales fell by 13 percent during the same period.
-2%
EBITA
Q2 2024
Earnings
EBITA for Q2 2024 declined by 2 percent to SEK 244 (249) million. Ettiketto Group and Salix Group reported earnings that were higher than the same quarter in the previous year, while Industry showed a decline in earnings compared with the previous year. Profit after tax for Q2 2024 fell by 14 percent to SEK 132 (153) million.
EBITA for the period January-June 2024 declined by 18 percent to SEK 334 (408) million. Profit after tax for the same period declined by 33 percent to SEK 151 (227) million.
Cash flow
SEK
Operating cash flow (for definition and calculation, see pages 22-23) amounted to SEK 209 (166)
million in Q2 2024. Compared with the same quarter in the previous year, operating cash flow was
209
positively affected by lower tied-up working capital and lower investments during the period. The
Group's operating cash flow for the period January-June 2024 amounted to SEK 227 (292) million,
mainly driven by lower earnings compared with the same period in the previous year.
million
Cash flow from operating activities (see page 15) amounted to SEK 183 (153) million for Q2 and SEK
Operating cash flow
162 (214) million for the period January-June 2024.
Q2, 2024
Investments in non-current assets during Q2 2024 amounted to SEK 17 (31) million and were primarily
investments in the businesses, including ongoing investments in machinery, equipment and IT
systems.
Total dividends of SEK 174 (161) million were paid in Q2 2024.
Net sales, SEK million
EBITA, SEK million
2500
250
2000
200
1500
150
1000
100
500
50
0
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Seasonal variations
Volati's sales, earnings and cash flow are affected by seasonal variations. This means that Volati's operations, sales and earnings development should ideally be analysed on a rolling 12-month basis.
Historical breakdown of EBITA by quarter (continuing operations),
five-year average, percent
~15%
~25%
Q1
Q2
Q3
~30%
Q4
~30%
Equity
The Group's equity amounted to SEK 2,137 million at the end of the period, compared with SEK 2,206 million at the end of the previous year. The change is mainly attributable to earnings for the period and ordinary and preference share dividends. The equity ratio was 29 percent on 30 June 2024, compared with 34 percent on 31 December 2023. The return on adjusted equity was 17 percent, compared with 22 percent at the end of 2023.
Equity and return on adjusted equity
1800
1 794
1400
1 155
1 164
1 353
1 365
1000
51%
600
40%
32%
22%
17%
200
-200
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 Q2
Average adjusted equity, SEK million Return on adjusted equity, %
Capital structure trend
2 223
2,7
1 632
1 713
1 024
1,9
2,0
1,3
-485
-0,8
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Q2 Net debt, SEK million
Net debt/adjusted EBITDA, x
2.7x
Net debt/
adjusted EBITDA
Q2 2024
Net debt
The Group had net debt of SEK 2,223 million on 30 June 2024, compared with 1,713 million on 31 December 2023. The change in debt is mainly due to earnings for the period, dividends, acquisitions and changes in working capital. Net debt/adjusted EBITDA was 2.7x at the end of the quarter, compared with 2.0x at the end of 2023. Total liabilities amounted to SEK 5,307 (4,346) million on 30 June 2024, of which interest-bearing liabilities, including pension obligations and lease liabilities, amounted to SEK 2,956 (2,325) million.
Business acquisitions and divestments
Acquisitions are a core element of Volati's strategy for creating long-term value growth, and the Company continuously evaluates both complementary add-on acquisitions and acquisitions in new lines of business. It is Volati's assessment that there is a lower risk level for add-on acquisitions than for acquisitions in new lines of business, as in-depth industrial know-how and a recipient organisation are already in place in the acquiring company. Add-on acquisitions also enable synergies.
No acquisitions or divestments were made during Q2 2024. For acquisitions during Q1 2024, see note 4.
Volati's business areas
Volati's net sales and earnings by business area
The diagrams relate to the 12-month period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024. Acquired operations are included in the relevant business area from the acquisition closing date and their proportion is calculated net of central costs and items affecting comparability.
Net sales by business area
EBITA by business area
44%
45%
41%
36%
11%
23%
Salix Group
Ettiketto Group
Industry
Salix Group
The Salix Group business area offers products for building and industry, primarily hardware, consumables, material and packaging. The business area also offers a broad range of products for home and garden, and agriculture and forestry. The products consist of both own brands and external brands.
Apr-Jun
Apr-JunJan-JunJan-Jun
LTM
Full year
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Net sales, SEK million
1,018
962
1,829
1,817
3,414
3,402
EBITA, SEK million1)
100
92
141
145
265
269
EBITA margin, %1)
10
10
8
8
8
8
ROCE excl. goodwill, %1)
24
23
24
23
24
25
ROCE incl. goodwill, %1)
12
12
12
12
12
13
1) See note 7 for definitions of alternative performance measures.
4000
12
Salix Group continues to face a challenging market, mainly
3000
9
due to low demand in the professional segment. Despite
this, sales for Q2 2024 increased by 6 percent, driven by
2000
6
acquisitions, with a slightly stronger margin. Sales for the
period January-June 2024 increased by 1 percent
1000
3
compared with the previous year, with an unchanged
0
0
EBITA margin.
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
To meet the lower market demand, Salix Group has, in
Q2
Net sales, LTM, SEK million
recent years, worked pro-actively on cost control,
EBITA margin, LTM, %
synergies within the Group and market development.
Despite lower volumes, this work has led to an increased
margin during the quarter through a higher coverage rate and lower overheads. The EBITA margin for the last 12 months is 8 percent, which is a little higher than in the same period a year ago.
The long-term need for Salix Group's products is considered to be good, with the housing shortage in Sweden driving long-term demand for new construction, refurbishment and renovation of housing. The market outlook for 2024 is expected to remain challenging, but in 2025 the industry as a whole is expected to show growth. With its disciplined work on efficiency improvements, communication, pricing and focus on growth, Salix Group will be optimally positioned when the volumes return.
The process of integrating and developing Trejon Försäljnings AB and Beslag Design AB is progressing according to plan. The acquisitions strengthen the business area's offering to forestry and agriculture, and the interior fittings market. The business area sees further acquisition opportunities in most of its operations.
Ettiketto Group
Ettiketto Group is a leading Nordic supplier of self-adhesive labels for a variety of applications including consumer goods, food and industry. The company also has a comprehensive range of labelling machines that are integrated into customers' production lines.
Apr-Jun
Apr-JunJan-JunJan-Jun
Full year
2024
2023
2024
2023
LTM
2023
Net sales, SEK million
233
219
451
440
870
859
EBITA, SEK million1)
50
38
91
76
173
159
EBITA margin, %1)
21
17
20
17
20
18
ROCE excl. goodwill, %1)
72
59
72
59
72
67
ROCE incl. goodwill, %1)
36
30
36
30
36
33
1) See note 7 for definitions of alternative performance measures.
Ettiketto Group performed well in Q2 2024, increasing sales organically by 7 percent, while the margin increased by 4 percentage points compared with the same quarter in the previous year. The order intake in the Swedish operations is good and production capacity is being expanded in order to meet demand, with more machines and increased shift work. Sales for the period January- June 2024 increased by 2 percent and the EBITA margin increased by 3 percentage points to 20 percent.
1000
25
800
20
600
15
400
10
200
5
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q2
Historically, Ettiketto Group has had an EBITA margin of about 20 percent, but between 2020-2022, the
company grew significantly through acquisitions of
businesses. On average, these businesses had lower margins than Ettiketto Group, which had a negative impact on margins. Following the acquisitions, Ettiketto Group has worked systematically to realise synergies and improve the operational efficiency of the acquired companies. This has resulted in the margin increasing over the last seven quarters and it is now back at 20 percent over the last 12 months.
The business area works actively to identify companies to acquire, both in the Nordic region and the rest of Europe. The prospects for acquisitive growth remain good.
Industry
The Industry business area consists of four businesses with leading market positions in their own niches. The businesses are manufacturing suppliers of solutions in grain handling, moisture and water damage restoration, infrastructure for telecom and lighting, and stone and cement products for infrastructure, paving and roofing.
Apr-JunApr-Jun
Jan-JunJan-Jun
Full year
2024
2023
2024
2023
LTM
2023
Net sales, SEK million
946
1,072
1,666
1,888
3,318
3,541
EBITA, SEK million1)
107
132
131
213
303
385
EBITA margin, %1)
11
12
8
11
9
11
ROCE excl. goodwill, %1)
25
40
25
40
25
34
ROCE incl. goodwill, %1)
16
26
16
26
16
22
1) See note 7 for definitions of alternative performance measures.
Sales for the business area declined by 12 percent in Q2 2024. EBITA fell to SEK 107 million compared with SEK 132 million in the previous year, primarily due to the continued challenging market situation for the Communication platform and S:t Eriks, and also for Tornum Group during the quarter. Sales for the period January-June showed a decline of 12 percent and EBITA fell to SEK 131 million compared with 213 million in the previous year.
4000
3000
2000
1000
0
2020
16
12
8
4
0
The Corroventa platform performed well during the quarter, driven by early flooding in Europe, which
affected demand for Corroventa's water damage
restoration products. The Tornum Group platform has faced a slightly weaker market in the agricultural segment, mainly driven by timing effects, resulting in a weaker quarter in terms of earnings. Within the S:t Eriks platform, the building market segment is experiencing weak demand, while products for the infrastructure segment are experiencing more stable demand. Cost programmes implemented in S:t Eriks are producing effects, and earnings for Q2 2024 have been satisfactory. The Communication platform continues to face a weak market, in line with Q1 2024. Deliveries are being negatively affected by a slowdown in the international 5G rollout. The businesses are working actively on price discipline, productivity improvements and cost control to manage market conditions.
The process of integrating and developing Gunnar Prefab and SIMEZA is progressing according to plan. The acquisitions strengthen and complement Volati's offering in the Tornum Group and St:Eriks platforms. The business area sees further acquisition opportunities in most of its operations.
Head office
Head office comprises the central costs in the Parent Company Volati AB and associated operations. Head office costs for Q2 2024 amounted to SEK 13 (14) million. Head office costs for the period January-June 2024 amounted to SEK 24 (26) million.
Other information
Share capital
Volati has two classes of shares: ordinary shares and preference shares. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers VOLO and VOLO PREF. The number of shareholders at the end of Q2 2024 was 11,627.
The number of ordinary shares on 30 June 2024 was 79,406,571 and the number of preference shares was 1,603,774. Share capital amounted to SEK 10 million on the same date.
Related-party transactions
In April, 338,408 warrants in Volati AB were issued to key personnel of Volati AB and 241,691 warrants in Salix Group AB to key personnel of Salix Group AB. During the second quarter, Volati sold 87,862 shares in Salix Group AB to key individuals in the company. In June, Volati sold 13,143,084 shares in Volati Communication Holding AB to a key individual in the company. These transactions reflect Volati's business model of creating common interest with key individuals within Volati through co- investments.
Other related-party transactions are listed in the 2023 annual report and the Q1 2024 interim report. All transactions have been conducted at market conditions.
Events after the end of the reporting period
No significant events have taken place after the end of the reporting period.
Financial calendar
Interim Report, January-September 2024
25 October 2024
2024 Year-end Report
12 February 2025
Interim Report January-March 2025
28 April 2025
2025 Annual General Meeting
28 April 2025
