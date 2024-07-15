Sales and EBITA in line with previous year

In a still challenging market, we have been able to balance short-term profitability and long-term value growth to deliver an EBITA in line with the previous year. Completed acquisitions and implemented cost- saving programmes have had a positive impact on the quarter. Structurally, Volati is in very good shape and as market conditions improve, we will be well positioned to gradually reverse the market-driven decline in earnings in recent years.

Although we have started to see signs of slightly better market conditions for Salix Group and S:t Eriks in the last quarter, we do not expect any significant improvement in the near future.

The picture looks the same for Communication, which is being affected by the pace of the 5G network rollout. In the short term, our focus remains on cost control while actively seizing the opportunities we see in the market.

To ensure our long-term development, we have positioned ourselves well and taken several structurally sound measures which will gradually take effect. Among other things, we have reviewed the cost base of the companies and worked on issues such as organisational structure and synergies within our platforms. We are confident that these efforts will maximise profits and cash flow over time. Our net debt/adjusted equity ratio of 2.7x is within our target range and we look forward to the second half of the year, which is usually strong in terms of cash flow. We feel comfortable with our current debt level and we continue to have good opportunities for acquisitive growth.

Salix Group is growing and defending its margin in a still challenging market

Salix continues to be affected by challenging market conditions, but as a result of acquisitions, sales increased by 6 percent compared with the same quarter in the previous year. The EBITA margin strengthened during the quarter and EBITA growth was 9 percent. Good cost control, synergies and other measures aimed at strengthening long-term competitiveness are major contributors to the good margin development, despite a market with declining volumes. Salix Group is very well positioned for strong earnings growth as market conditions improve and volumes return to normal levels.

Strong earnings growth for Ettiketto Group

Ettiketto Group has had a very strong second quarter, increasing sales organically by 7 percent and improving the EBITA margin from 17 to 21 percent. Over the last 12 months, Ettiketto Group has achieved a margin of 20 percent. Ettiketto Group is a clear example of how our platforms make