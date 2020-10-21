Volati : Nomination Committee for Volati AB's 2021 Annual General Meeting

Log in
10/21/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
Nomination Committee for Volati AB's 2021 Annual General Meeting

2020-10-21, 17:30

Volati AB's Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting has been appointed in accordance with the instructions adopted by Volati's 2020 AGM. The Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

- Carin Wahlén (Nomination Committee Chair) representing Chairman of the Board Patrik Wahlén

- Karl Perlhagen representing himself

- Jannis Kitsakis representing Fjärde AP-fonden

The Nomination Committee is the same as for the 2020 AGM and consists of representatives of the three largest shareholders on the last day of September 2020.In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 74 percent of the votes in Volati AB (based on Euroclear Sweden AB's shareholder register as on the last trading day of September 2020).

The Nomination Committee's tasks prior to the 2021 AGM are to prepare and submit proposals for an AGM Chairman, Board members, Chairman of the Board, the Chairman and individual Board members' fees, other remuneration for Board assignments, fees to the Company's auditor and, where applicable, the election of an auditor. The Nomination Committee will also prepare and recommend principles for the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting of Volati AB will be held on 28 April 2021. Shareholders of Volati AB are welcome to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee at the email address bolagsstamma@volati.seor the Company's postal address below, no later than 28 February 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Patrik Wahlén, Chairman of the Board, Volati AB, +46 70 699 96 76, patrik.wahlen@volati.se

Volati AB (publ)
Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm
Tel: +46 8 21 68 40
Email: info@volati.se
Corporate reg. no. 556555-4317

About Volati
Volati is a Swedish industrial group, formed in 2003, organised in four business areas: Trading, Consumer, Akademibokhandeln and Industry. Volati mainly acquires reasonably valued companies with proven business models, leading market positions and strong cash flows and develops them with a focus on long-term value creation. The strategy is to build on the companies' identity and entrepreneurial spirit, adding leadership, expertise, processes and financial resources. Volati has operations in 16 countries, over 2,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 7 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.

Financials
Sales 2020 7 350 M 843 M 843 M
Net income 2020 294 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net Debt 2020 2 022 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 6 360 M 727 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 021
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart VOLATI AB
Duration : Period :
Volati AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLATI AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 92,50 SEK
Last Close Price 80,10 SEK
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mårten Andersson Chief Executive Officer
Lars Patrik Gunnarsson Wahlén Chairman
Andreas Stenbäck Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Karl Johan Kristian Perlhagen Director
Björn Garat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLATI AB95.84%727
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.11%121 591
SIEMENS AG-4.98%104 077
3M COMPANY-3.10%98 471
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.26%64 320
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-34.23%64 249
