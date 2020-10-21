Volati : Nomination Committee for Volati AB's 2021 Annual General Meeting

Nomination Committee for Volati AB's 2021 Annual General Meeting

Volati AB's Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting has been appointed in accordance with the instructions adopted by Volati's 2020 AGM. The Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

- Carin Wahlén (Nomination Committee Chair) representing Chairman of the Board Patrik Wahlén

- Karl Perlhagen representing himself

- Jannis Kitsakis representing Fjärde AP-fonden

The Nomination Committee is the same as for the 2020 AGM and consists of representatives of the three largest shareholders on the last day of September 2020.In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 74 percent of the votes in Volati AB (based on Euroclear Sweden AB's shareholder register as on the last trading day of September 2020).

The Nomination Committee's tasks prior to the 2021 AGM are to prepare and submit proposals for an AGM Chairman, Board members, Chairman of the Board, the Chairman and individual Board members' fees, other remuneration for Board assignments, fees to the Company's auditor and, where applicable, the election of an auditor. The Nomination Committee will also prepare and recommend principles for the composition of the Nomination Committee.