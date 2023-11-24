Volatus Aerospace Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 24, 2023 at 05:19 pm EST Share

Volatus Aerospace Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 1.94 million compared to CAD 0.352206 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0166 compared to CAD 0.0128 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0166 compared to CAD 0.0128 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 7.41 million compared to CAD 3.68 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.064 compared to CAD 0.0339 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.064 compared to CAD 0.0339 a year ago.