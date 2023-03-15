Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Volatus Aerospace Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOL   CA92865G1054

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP.

(VOL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:24:07 2023-03-15 am EDT
0.3800 CAD   +2.70%
02:01pVolatus Aerospace : Investor Pitch Deck March 2023
PU
03/06Volatus Aerospace Secures Annual Recurring Contract to Expand Pipeline Corridor Surveillance in Eastern Canada
AQ
03/02Volatus Aerospace Expands Electric Utilities Business in US with Acquisition of Sky Scape Industries, LLC.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volatus Aerospace : Investor Pitch Deck March 2023

03/15/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The sky is not the limit. It's where we begin

March 2023

TSXV : VOL | OTCQB : VLTTF

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation ("Presentation") is for informational purposes only in order to enable you to learn more about Volatus Aerospace Corp. ("Volatus Aerospace").

Certain statements or information contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the words or phrases such as "will likely result, "are expected to", "expects", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "seek" or other similar words) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve internal projections, estimates or beliefs of Volatus Aerospace concerning, among other things, future growth, results of operations, Telecommunicationfuture expenditures, plans for and resultsof investments,Railwaybusiness prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements contained in this document include the potential benefits and future performance of the combined business of Volatus Aerospace and other businesses acquired, future market size or potential; product development and anticipated market acceptance of products and financial forecasts and assumptions including costs, revenues, margins and profits. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous Agriculturerisks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Powerthe control ofUtilitiesVolatus Aerospace. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Although Volatus Aerospace believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement Engineeringsince such expectations are inherently subjectConstructionto significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made herein. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date this document was created and Volatus Aerospace Publicdisclaims anySafetyintent or obligation to update publiclyTransportationany forward-looking statements,Infrastructurewhether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

"Future Defense-oriented financial information" is forward-looking BuildinformationEnvironmentabout prospective results of operations, financial position or cash flows, based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and presented in the format of a historical statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive income or statement of cash flows. Similarly, a "financial outlook" is forward-looking information about prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows that is based on assumptions about future economic OilconditionsandandGascourses of action that is notpresentedMiningin the format of a historical statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive income or statement of cash flows. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook made herein or made elsewhere are made solely based on information available to Volatus Aerospace as of the date hereof and are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors and other qualifications as all other forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, and are presented solely for the purpose of conveying the current anticipated expectations of Volatus Aerospace and may not be appropriate for any other purposes.

This Presentation refers to certain financial performance measures that are not defined by and do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (termed "Non-IFRSmeasures"). EBITDA is one such Non-IFRS measure used. Volatus Aerospace defines EBITDA as earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation. Non-IFRS measures are used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of Volatus Aerospace. Volatus Aerospace believes that these Non- IFRS measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard, enable investors to evaluate Volatus Aerospace's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a similar manner to Volatus Aerospace's management. As there are no standardized methods of calculating these Non- IFRS measures, Volatus Aerospace's approach may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable. Accordingly, these Non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

2

DRONES ARE CHANGING OUR WORLD

Drones are having a positive impact on the lives of people, industries, & our environment

Overall UAV (OEM + aftermarket) estimated at US $26 billion in 2022

UAV Equipment Total Addressable Market is projected at 7.9% CAGR from USD $26 Billion in 2022 to USD $38 Billion in 2027.

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the UAV market from 2022 to 2027.*

US $38

BILLION

BY 2027

Building a Sustainable,

Global, Green Drone

Ecosystem.

*All data taken from Markets and Markets 2023 Report

3

VOLATUS AEROSPACE

ANALYTICS,

INTELLIGENCE,

LOGISTICS.

  • Integrated drone-based products and services company.
  • Systems design, value-added reseller, integrator, licensed operator.
  • Highly diversified customer base with annual recurring revenue
  • Highly experienced management with expertise in Aviation
  • Positioned for large drone commercial operations through 'Uber' Model (1200 drone pilots)
  • Highly successful acquisition program (0.55x EV/Rev)
  • Significant revenue, increasing

gross margins, transitioning to

4

EBITDA positive

WE'VE

BEEN

BUSY.

  • Provided actionable intelligence products, GIS services, training, and equipment sales on 3 continents
  • Developed 4 core Volatus technologies
  • Established foundation in the Defense Market
  • Achieved 45% organic growth
  • Proprietary software stack for Oil & Gas

$16.7M to

$38M

REVENUE GROWTH*

2021 - 2022

*Expected growth in 2022 compared on proforma basis

5

Disclaimer

Volatus Aerospace Corp. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 18:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP.
02:01pVolatus Aerospace : Investor Pitch Deck March 2023
PU
03/06Volatus Aerospace Secures Annual Recurring Contract to Expand Pipeline Corridor Surveil..
AQ
03/02Volatus Aerospace Expands Electric Utilities Business in US with Acquisition of Sky Sca..
AQ
03/02Sky Scape Aerospace Corp. (TSXV : VOL) signed a definiti..
CI
02/21Volatus Aerospace Reports Preliminary Proforma Unaudited Revenue of Approximately C$38M..
AQ
02/15Canadian Transportation Agency Issues Volatus Aerospace Corp. License for Domestic Serv..
CI
02/15Volatus Aerospace Receives Canadian Transportation Agency License for Drone Cargo Servi..
AQ
01/31Volatus Aerospace Completes Acquisition of Empire Drone in New York
AQ
01/31Volatus Aerospace Corp. completed the acquisition of Empire Drone Company LLC.
CI
01/10Volatus Accelerates Corp. Announces Growth into the Global UAV Market with Airial Robot..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29,1 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 3,20 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,4 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Volatus Aerospace Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,37 CAD
Average target price 0,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glen Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhinav Singhvi Chief Financial Officer
Ian A. McDougall Chairman
Pedram Nowroozi Chief Technical Officer
Robert Walker Chief Operating Officer & VP-Business Development