    VOLCABC1   PEP648014202

VOLCAN COMPAÑÍA MINERA S.A.A.

(VOLCABC1)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2022-08-16
0.6300 PEN   -5.97%
05:54pVOLCAN COMPAÑÍA MINERA A : Andean Investor Trip - Scotiabank 2022
PU
08/02Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/02VOLCAN COMPAÑÍA MINERA A : Financial Statements - 2022 2Q
PU
Volcan Compañía Minera A : Andean Investor Trip - Scotiabank 2022

08/18/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Volcan Compañía Minera

Corporative presentation

August 2022

Disclaimer

Some statements contained in this presentation or in documents referring to this presentation may contain inaccuracies. No reliance for any purpose whatsoever may be placed on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on the completeness of this presentation. Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. (the Company), its shareholders and its officers make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Any person who has access to this presentation must evaluate independently all information provided in it and shall not rely on it. Nothing in this presentation is to be construed as a profit forecast.

Some statements contained in this presentation or in documents referring to this presentation may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors. Past performance of the Company or its shares cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Any forward-looking information contained in this presentation was prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may vary accordingly.

This presentation does not constitute, form part of, or contain any invitation or offer to any person to carry out any investment or underwrite, subscribe or otherwise acquire or dispose of any shares in the Company or its subsidiaries; or advise persons to do so in any jurisdiction or under any applicable law. No part of this document shall form the basis of or be relied upon in any connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment.

No liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company, its shareholders, its officers or any related parties for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents in connection therewith. To the maximum extent permitted by law, and, except in case of gross negligence or willful misconduct, the Company and its respective shareholders, officers, employees, agents, contractors or advisers are not liable to any person for any loss or damage incurred as a result of using or relying on this presentation.

2

Agenda

1

Overview

  1. Operations & Financial Results
  2. Growth Strategy

4 Chancay Port Project

3

Volcan overview

PASCO

JUNIN

LIMA

Volcan is a Leading Producer of Zinc, Silver and Lead

Operations in most prospective polymetallic

Zinc Metal 2021 (000' MT)

region of Peru

Glencore

1176

R&R as of December 2021*

HindustanZinc

795

Reserves: 23 m tonnes

Teck

622

Resources:446 m tonnes

Trafigura

327

Miningassets

Nexa

286

Zijina

279

7 mines

Boliden

258

5 concentrate plants & 1 Leach plant

MMGLimited

253

354k hectaresof mining concessions

NewmontCorp

235

~12 k employees and contractors

Sumitomo

226

Volcan

221

Employees 3,552

Silver Metal 2020 (mm Oz)

Contractors 8,261

Mining revenue composition:

Fresnillo

50

KGHM Polska Miedz

44

Gold Copper

Glencore

33

Lead

11%

4%

Newmont

28

3%

Codelco

25

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

49% Zinc

22

Southern Copper…

22

33%

Polymetal Intl.plc

19

Silver

Pan American Silver

17

Hecla Mining

14

Hydro electrical generation (63 MW)

Buenaventura

12

Non corebusiness: Chancay portprojectand

Industrias Penoles

12

Volcan

12 2021Production=15mmOZ

adjacentland

Source:WoodMackenzie

Mine

ProcessingPlat

Miningprojects

*IncludesCerrodePasco &Copperresources

4

HydroPlant

PortCompany

CorporateOffice

Volcan Strategic Overwiew

Operations

Capital Structure

  • Keyminingunits=>growth:San Cristóbal-Carahuacra, Andaychagua, Animón
  • Keyprojects=>construction:Romina, start production by 2S24
  • Non-strategic=>ensureprofitabilityandclosestudies:Ticlio, Alpamarca, Islay
  • Specials=>evaluateliabilitiesandopportunities:Cerro de Pasco
    • Secure and expand LOM current operations
    • Continue advanced projects
    • Boost Brownfield exploration
    • Develop systematic Greenfield exploration

Profit and

Growth

Exploration

Optimization

Corporate Governance and HSEC => Sustainability

  • ESG good practices
  • Covid-19management
  • Implementation of Safework 2.0
  • Ensure environmental standards
  • Mine Closure management
  • Community support and development

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volcan Compañia Minera SAA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 21:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
