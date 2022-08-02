Volcan Compañía Minera A : Financial Statements - 2022 2Q

Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) as of June 30, 2022 and 2021

Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As of June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and as of December 31, 2021 (audited) June 30, December 31, Note 2022 2021 US$(000) US$(000) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4 156,242 231,187 Accounts receivable Trade, net - 24,199 Accounts receivable from related entities 820 19,607 Other accounts receivable 56,632 55,971 Inventories, net 5 63,150 59,824 Total current assets 276,844 390,788 Non-current Assets Other accounts receivable 24,447 17,445 Financial investments 183,682 187,751 Property, plant and equipment, net 7 746,982 756,519 Assets by right of use 8 4,968 4,385 Mining exploration and evaluation cost, net 9 795,668 801,983 Inventories, net 5 6,424 6,642 Total non-current assets 1,762,171 1,774,725 Total assets 2,039,015 2,165,513 Liabilities and Net Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Overdrafts 1,672 1,168 Financial obligations 10 34,493 451,144 Trade accounts payable 209,125 229,693 Other accounts payable 89,553 70,688 Other financial liabilities 6 - 2,241 Total current liabilities 334,843 754,934 Non-current Liabilities Financial obligations 10 774,822 485,311 Other accounts payable 4,801 6,400.00 Provision for closing of mining units and communities 229,790 231,636 Deferred income tax liability 11 184,607 199,831 Provision for contingencies 29,588 30,734 Total non-current liabilities 1,223,608 953,912 Total liabilities 1,558,451 1,708,846 Equity Issued capital 12 1,134,300 1,134,300 Treasury stock (60,934) (60,934) Other capital reserves (162,539) (162,539) Unrealized gains (loss) (11,528) (9,504) Retained earnings (418,735) (444,656) Total net stockholders' equity 480,564 456,667 Total liabilities and net stockholders' equity, net 2,039,015 2,165,513 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement. 2

Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) For the period from January 1, to June 30, 2022 and 2021 For the period from April For the cumulative period from January 1 1 to June 30 to June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 US$(000) US$(000) US$(000) US$(000) Sales, Note 13 213,218 231,507 492,617 440,911 Cost of Sales, Note 14 (185,057) (161,179) (371,997) (316,987) Gross Income 28,161 70,328 120,620 123,924 Operating income (expenses) Administrative expenses (11,280) (14,112) (28,294) (25,086) Selling expenses (5,914) (4,276) (11,328) (8,884) Other income 10,565 8,939 26,130 19,631 Other expenses (21,809) (11,836) (40,538) (20,888) (28,438) (21,285) (54,030) (35,227) Operating income (277) 49,043 66,590 88,697 Financial income (expenses) Financial income, Note 15 8,269 188 9,089 357 Financial expenses, Note 15 (15,098) (13,718) (28,086) (35,105) Exchange difference, net (333) (2,565) (657) (5,277) Total other income (expenses), net (7,162) (16,095) (19,654) (40,025) Income before income tax (7,439) 32,948 46,936 48,672 Income tax, Note 11 (b) (4,805) (16,379) (21,015) (30,775) Net income (12,244) 16,569 25,921 17,897 Net earnings per share (0.003) 0.004 0.007 0.005 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in 3,857,594 3,857,594 3,857,594 3,857,594 thousands) The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement. 3

Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022 and 2021 For the cumulative For the cumulative period from April 1 to period from January 1 June 30 to June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 US$(000) US$(000) US$(000) US$(000) Net income (12,244) 16,569 25,921 17,897 Others comprehensive income (loss): Net change in gains (losses) unrealized on derivate (6,095) 611 (2,871) 272 instruments and Financial investments Income tax 1,798 (180) 847 (80) Other comprehesive income (loss) net of income tax (4,297) 431 (2,024) 192 Total comprehesive income (16,541) 17,000 23,897 18,089 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement. 4