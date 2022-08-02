Log in
    VOLCABC1   PEP648014202

VOLCAN COMPAÑÍA MINERA S.A.A.

(VOLCABC1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2022-07-31
0.6200 PEN   +6.90%
08/01VOLCAN COMPAÑÍA MINERA A : Otros hechos de importancia 10. información financiera y memoria anual. 10. información financiera y memoria anual.
PU
08/01VOLCAN COMPAÑÍA MINERA A : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
07/15VOLCAN COMPAÑÍA MINERA A : Informes De Clasificación De Riesgo.
PU
Volcan Compañía Minera A : Financial Statements - 2022 2Q

08/02/2022
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) as of

June 30, 2022 and 2021

Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As of June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and as of December 31, 2021 (audited)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

US$(000)

US$(000)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

156,242

231,187

Accounts receivable Trade, net

-

24,199

Accounts receivable from related entities

820

19,607

Other accounts receivable

56,632

55,971

Inventories, net

5

63,150

59,824

Total current assets

276,844

390,788

Non-current Assets

Other accounts receivable

24,447

17,445

Financial investments

183,682

187,751

Property, plant and equipment, net

7

746,982

756,519

Assets by right of use

8

4,968

4,385

Mining exploration and evaluation cost, net

9

795,668

801,983

Inventories, net

5

6,424

6,642

Total non-current assets

1,762,171

1,774,725

Total assets

2,039,015

2,165,513

Liabilities and Net Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Overdrafts

1,672

1,168

Financial obligations

10

34,493

451,144

Trade accounts payable

209,125

229,693

Other accounts payable

89,553

70,688

Other financial liabilities

6

-

2,241

Total current liabilities

334,843

754,934

Non-current Liabilities

Financial obligations

10

774,822

485,311

Other accounts payable

4,801

6,400.00

Provision for closing of mining units and communities

229,790

231,636

Deferred income tax liability

11

184,607

199,831

Provision for contingencies

29,588

30,734

Total non-current liabilities

1,223,608

953,912

Total liabilities

1,558,451

1,708,846

Equity

Issued capital

12

1,134,300

1,134,300

Treasury stock

(60,934)

(60,934)

Other capital reserves

(162,539)

(162,539)

Unrealized gains (loss)

(11,528)

(9,504)

Retained earnings

(418,735)

(444,656)

Total net stockholders' equity

480,564

456,667

Total liabilities and net stockholders' equity, net

2,039,015

2,165,513

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

2

Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

For the period from January 1, to June 30, 2022 and 2021

For the period from April

For the cumulative period

from January 1

1 to June 30

to June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

Sales, Note 13

213,218

231,507

492,617

440,911

Cost of Sales, Note 14

(185,057)

(161,179)

(371,997)

(316,987)

Gross Income

28,161

70,328

120,620

123,924

Operating income (expenses)

Administrative expenses

(11,280)

(14,112)

(28,294)

(25,086)

Selling expenses

(5,914)

(4,276)

(11,328)

(8,884)

Other income

10,565

8,939

26,130

19,631

Other expenses

(21,809)

(11,836)

(40,538)

(20,888)

(28,438)

(21,285)

(54,030)

(35,227)

Operating income

(277)

49,043

66,590

88,697

Financial income (expenses)

Financial income, Note 15

8,269

188

9,089

357

Financial expenses, Note 15

(15,098)

(13,718)

(28,086)

(35,105)

Exchange difference, net

(333)

(2,565)

(657)

(5,277)

Total other income (expenses), net

(7,162)

(16,095)

(19,654)

(40,025)

Income before income tax

(7,439)

32,948

46,936

48,672

Income tax, Note 11 (b)

(4,805)

(16,379)

(21,015)

(30,775)

Net income

(12,244)

16,569

25,921

17,897

Net earnings per share

(0.003)

0.004

0.007

0.005

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in

3,857,594

3,857,594

3,857,594

3,857,594

thousands)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

3

Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022 and 2021

For the cumulative

For the cumulative

period from April 1 to

period from January 1

June 30

to June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

Net income

(12,244)

16,569

25,921

17,897

Others comprehensive income (loss):

Net change in gains (losses) unrealized on derivate

(6,095)

611

(2,871)

272

instruments and Financial investments

Income tax

1,798

(180)

847

(80)

Other comprehesive income (loss) net of income tax

(4,297)

431

(2,024)

192

Total comprehesive income

(16,541)

17,000

23,897

18,089

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

4

Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries

Statement of changes in the Net Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)

For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022 and 2021

Capital Issued

Treasury stock

Other capital

Unrealized

Retained

Total

reserves

gains (loss)

earnings

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

Balances as of January 1, 2021

1,134,300

(60,930)

(161,476)

(9,265)

(485,708)

416,921

-

-

-

-

-

-

Results integrals

Net Income of year

-

-

-

-

17,897

17,897

Other results integrals of year

-

-

-

192

-

192

Total results integrals of year

-

-

-

192

17,897

18,089

Others

-

-

(3)

-

-

(3)

Balances as of June 30, 2021

1,134,300

(60,930)

(161,479)

(9,073)

(467,811)

435,007

Balances as of January 1, 2022

1,134,300

(60,934)

(162,539)

(9,504)

(444,656)

456,667

Results integrals

Net loss of year

-

-

-

-

25,921

25,921

Other results integrals of year

-

-

-

(2,024)

-

(2,024)

Total results integrals of year

-

-

-

(2,024)

25,921

23,897

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balances as of June 30, 2022

1,134,300

(60,934)

(162,539)

(11,528)

(418,735)

480,564

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volcan Compañia Minera SAA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 023 M - -
Net income 2022 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 432 M 1 432 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 887
Free-Float 54,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Leoncio Murillo Nuñez Vice President-Finance & Administration
José Enrique Juan Picasso Salinas Chairman
Dayan Gustavo Segura Vandervelde Manager-Information Technology
Human Barend Daniël Manager-Central Technical
Aldo de la Cruz Peceros Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLCAN COMPAÑÍA MINERA S.A.A.3.33%1 390
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-24.39%44 617
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%40 250
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-19.30%38 500
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-6.78%14 609
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.13%8 677