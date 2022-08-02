Volcan Compañía Minera A : Financial Statements - 2022 2Q
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) as of
June 30, 2022 and 2021
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and as of December 31, 2021 (audited)
June 30,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
US$(000)
US$(000)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
156,242
231,187
Accounts receivable Trade, net
-
24,199
Accounts receivable from related entities
820
19,607
Other accounts receivable
56,632
55,971
Inventories, net
5
63,150
59,824
Total current assets
276,844
390,788
Non-current Assets
Other accounts receivable
24,447
17,445
Financial investments
183,682
187,751
Property, plant and equipment, net
7
746,982
756,519
Assets by right of use
8
4,968
4,385
Mining exploration and evaluation cost, net
9
795,668
801,983
Inventories, net
5
6,424
6,642
Total non-current assets
1,762,171
1,774,725
Total assets
2,039,015
2,165,513
Liabilities and Net Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Overdrafts
1,672
1,168
Financial obligations
10
34,493
451,144
Trade accounts payable
209,125
229,693
Other accounts payable
89,553
70,688
Other financial liabilities
6
-
2,241
Total current liabilities
334,843
754,934
Non-current Liabilities
Financial obligations
10
774,822
485,311
Other accounts payable
4,801
6,400.00
Provision for closing of mining units and communities
229,790
231,636
Deferred income tax liability
11
184,607
199,831
Provision for contingencies
29,588
30,734
Total non-current liabilities
1,223,608
953,912
Total liabilities
1,558,451
1,708,846
Equity
Issued capital
12
1,134,300
1,134,300
Treasury stock
(60,934)
(60,934)
Other capital reserves
(162,539)
(162,539)
Unrealized gains (loss)
(11,528)
(9,504)
Retained earnings
(418,735)
(444,656)
Total net stockholders' equity
480,564
456,667
Total liabilities and net stockholders' equity, net
2,039,015
2,165,513
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
2
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)
For the period from January 1, to June 30, 2022 and 2021
For the period from April
For the cumulative period
from January 1
1 to June 30
to June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
Sales, Note 13
213,218
231,507
492,617
440,911
Cost of Sales, Note 14
(185,057)
(161,179)
(371,997)
(316,987)
Gross Income
28,161
70,328
120,620
123,924
Operating income (expenses)
Administrative expenses
(11,280)
(14,112)
(28,294)
(25,086)
Selling expenses
(5,914)
(4,276)
(11,328)
(8,884)
Other income
10,565
8,939
26,130
19,631
Other expenses
(21,809)
(11,836)
(40,538)
(20,888)
(28,438)
(21,285)
(54,030)
(35,227)
Operating income
(277)
49,043
66,590
88,697
Financial income (expenses)
Financial income, Note 15
8,269
188
9,089
357
Financial expenses, Note 15
(15,098)
(13,718)
(28,086)
(35,105)
Exchange difference, net
(333)
(2,565)
(657)
(5,277)
Total other income (expenses), net
(7,162)
(16,095)
(19,654)
(40,025)
Income before income tax
(7,439)
32,948
46,936
48,672
Income tax, Note 11 (b)
(4,805)
(16,379)
(21,015)
(30,775)
Net income
(12,244)
16,569
25,921
17,897
Net earnings per share
(0.003)
0.004
0.007
0.005
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in
3,857,594
3,857,594
3,857,594
3,857,594
thousands)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
3
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022 and 2021
For the cumulative
For the cumulative
period from April 1 to
period from January 1
June 30
to June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
Net income
(12,244)
16,569
25,921
17,897
Others comprehensive income (loss):
Net change in gains (losses) unrealized on derivate
(6,095)
611
(2,871)
272
instruments and Financial investments
Income tax
1,798
(180)
847
(80)
Other comprehesive income (loss) net of income tax
(4,297)
431
(2,024)
192
Total comprehesive income
(16,541)
17,000
23,897
18,089
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
4
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Statement of changes in the Net Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)
For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022 and 2021
Capital Issued
Treasury stock
Other capital
Unrealized
Retained
Total
reserves
gains (loss)
earnings
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
Balances as of January 1, 2021
1,134,300
(60,930)
(161,476)
(9,265)
(485,708)
416,921
-
-
-
-
-
-
Results integrals
Net Income of year
-
-
-
-
17,897
17,897
Other results integrals of year
-
-
-
192
-
192
Total results integrals of year
-
-
-
192
17,897
18,089
Others
-
-
(3)
-
-
(3)
Balances as of June 30, 2021
1,134,300
(60,930)
(161,479)
(9,073)
(467,811)
435,007
Balances as of January 1, 2022
1,134,300
(60,934)
(162,539)
(9,504)
(444,656)
456,667
Results integrals
Net loss of year
-
-
-
-
25,921
25,921
Other results integrals of year
-
-
-
(2,024)
-
(2,024)
Total results integrals of year
-
-
-
(2,024)
25,921
23,897
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balances as of June 30, 2022
1,134,300
(60,934)
(162,539)
(11,528)
(418,735)
480,564
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
5
