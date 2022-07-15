Volcan Compañía Minera A : Informes De Clasificación De Riesgo.

Corporates

Fitch Affirms Volcan at 'BB'; Outlook Revised to Stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volcan Compania Minera S.A.A.'s Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', as well as its senior unsecured notes due in 2026 at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Positive.

The ratings affirmation and revised outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's leverage profile and liquidity will remain flat. The rating case no longer considers an equity raise of USD400 million from its shareholders and/or divestment of assets over the rated horizon. The company's cash flow profile is expected to remain strong with FFO estimated to average about 30% over the rated horizon, which will cover its capex requirements and upcoming maturities, but it will not boost its liquidity position and net leverage profile in line with a higher rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Supportive Zinc Prices: High energy costs continue to exert pressure on zinc smelters sustaining a bottleneck in the refined market. According to metals and mining consultancy CRU, the refined market will continue to be in a 183,000 MT deficit during 2022 and be tight during 2023. Along with depleting inventories, zinc prices have reached levels of USD4,460/MT in 1Q22. Global slowdown concerns and growing concentrates linger over the zinc price but Fitch still considers a historically high average of USD3,500/MT in 2022 before a multiyear downtrend resumes towards USD2,100/MT in the rated horizon.

Cash Flow Generation: Fitch forecasts Volcan's EBITDA to be USD375 million in 2022, supported by high prices in 1H22 and stable operations. FFO is expected to be more than USD320 million, from USD260 million in 2021, enough to cover capex needs of USD260 million from USD175 million in 2021 while dividends remain suspended. Strong cash flow will allow Volcan to self-finance low capital-intensive expansion programs. This includes improving operations at Yauli, its largest mining unit, and building the Romina expansion in Alpamarca, which together are expected to cost USD50 million in 2022.

Improving leverage profile: Volcan issued USD475 million of 2026 bonds, of which it later repaid USD110 million seizing high zinc prices. It also obtained a USD400 million syndicate loan to pay its USD410 million bond outstanding due in early 2022. As a result, Fitch projects gross leverage to be higher than USD760 million in 2022, down from USD913 million in 2021 year-end, and remain relatively flat. Gross and net leverage EBITDA ratios are expected to average 2.5x and 2.1x, respectively, between 2022 and 2024.

Glencore Ownership: Volcan's ratings have not been uplifted from its standalone credit profile due to Glencore's majority voting rights. Glencore's 55% voting and 22% economic stakes in the company is a positive consideration, however, as it enhances Volcan's ability to receive financing from various sources. Glencore is a leading producer of zinc and has curtailed the operations of its higher cost mines, which has supported prices, during times of suppressed prices. Volcan is considered a key asset by Glencore due to its zinc operations footprint, cost position, and its extensive mining rights within Peru.

Pressured Cost Position: Recent inflationary pressures on steel, oil, freights, explosives, chemical reagents and wages have prevented Volcan to improve its cost position. It started to deteriorate during the 2020 government mandated closures amid the coronavirus crisis in Peru. Volcan's cost structure remains in the third quartile of the global zinc all-in sustaining cost curve, according to metals consultancy CRU. The company is working on streamlining its operations while it also fosters exploration efforts at approximately USD40 million to improve its approximately four years of life of mine.

Potential Asset Sales: Noncore assets sales could be considered to repay debt. Key assets that could be sold are Volcan's approximate 16% stake in Polpaico, a Chilean cement producer, and its hydro power plants. The company also owns a port project 50 miles north of Lima, which has recently waived constraints for a potential disposal. Assets divestitures may be used as a contingent source of cash should the company not succeed with its equity offering.

