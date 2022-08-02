Volcan Compañía Minera A : Management Discussion Analysis - 2022 2Q

The open comercial positions refer to shipments that don´t have final settlements yet, therefore they are exposed to adjustments due to metal prices variations in the future. The financiancial provisions, sales adjustments up to March 2022 reflects the sensitivity to a determined future price curve.

These prices are the initial billing prices, which are provisional, as the adjustments are made when settlements of prior periods are received from customers.

Total treated volumes increased by 5.8%, mainly due to greater volumes processed at Cerro de Pasco and Chungar. However, zinc production decreased by 1.4%, from 53.1 thousand FMT in 2Q21 to 52.3 thousand FMT in 2Q22; copper decreased by 26.3%, from 1.0 thousand FMT in 2Q21 to 0.8 thousand FMT in 2Q22, and silver decreased by 14.7%,

The price of zinc increased from 2,884 USD/MT in 2Q21 to 3,920 USD/MT in 2Q22 (35.9%), lead from 2,112 USD/MT to 2,162 USD/MT (2.4%), copper from 8,536 USD/MT to 9,325 USD/MT (9.2%), and gold from 1,849 USD/Oz to 1,885 USD/Oz (1.9%). On the contrary, silver price decreased by 15.3% from 27.2 USD/Oz in 2Q21 to 23.0 USD/Oz in 2Q22.

Negative provitions were partially compensated by settlement of prior period adjustments by USD 13.8 MM, in this way net sales adjustments amounted to USD -31.6 MM in 2Q22 and USD 3.1 MM in 2Q21. Total sales after adjustments decreased by 7.9%, from USD 231.5 MM in 2Q21 to USD 213.2 MM in 2Q22.

Total investments increased from USD 36.9 MM in 2Q21 to USD 57.6 MM in 2Q22, mainly due to the increased execution of developments and infrastructure investments at Yauli, and the expansion of tailings dams at Yauli, Alpamarca and Cerro de Pasco.

Consolidated unit cost increased by 7.3%, from 51.9 USD/MT in 2Q21 to 55.7 USD/MT in 2Q22, mainly explained by high local and global inflation that impacts most of the main expense items, such as labor, goods, supplies, reagents, energy, fuel, etc. Moreover, rehabilitations of previous works at the main mining units have increased.

from 4.0 MM Oz in 2Q21 to 3.4 MM Oz in 2Q22, mainly due to suspensions of operations to ensure safety standards at the Andaychagua Mine in Yauli and greater use of lower grade stockpiles in Alpamarca. Gold production decreased by 18.7%, from 6.6 thousand Oz in 2Q21 to 5.3 thousand Oz in 2Q22, mainly explained by lower grades of the ore processed at the Oxides Plant. Lead fines production increased by 4.7%, from 12.7 thousand FMT in 2Q21 to 13.3 thousand FMT in 2Q22, due to greater production at Cerro de Pasco and Chungar.

Management Discussion and Analysis

2. Consolidated Results

2.1 Production

Table 2: Consolidated Production

Consolidated Jan-Mar Apr-Jun Apr-Jun var % Jan-Jun Jan-Jun var % Production 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Mineral extraction (thousands MT) 1,981 2,054 2,153 -4.6 4,035 4,127 -2.2 Polymetallic ore 1,755 1,814 1,924 -5.8 3,568 3,680 -3.1 Oxides ore 226 241 229 5.2 467 447 4.5 Mineral treatment (thousands MT) 2,085 2,195 2,075 5.8 4,280 4,072 5.1 Concentrator Plants 1,859 1,954 1,846 5.9 3,813 3,626 5.2 Silver Oxides Plant 226 241 229 5.2 467 447 4.5 Fine Content Zinc (thousands FMT) 52.7 52.3 53.1 -1.4 105.0 104.3 0.7 Lead (thousands FMT) 13.6 13.3 12.7 4.7 27.0 25.6 5.4 Copper (thousands FMT) 1.1 0.8 1.0 -26.3 1.8 2.1 -12.9 Silver (millions Oz) 3.6 3.4 4.0 -14.7 7.1 7.9 -10.0 Gold (thousands Oz) 8.0 5.3 6.6 -18.7 13.3 12.0 10.9 Source: Volcan Cia. Minera

Extracted ore volumes decreased by 4.6%, from 2.153 MM MT in 2Q21 to 2.054 MM in 2Q22, mainly explained by the suspension of operations at the open pit in Alpamarca since mid-May to assess alternatives for its final operational stage, and the suspensions of operations to ensure safety standards at the Andaychagua Mine in Yauli, partially offset by greater extracted volumes at Chungar, Cerro de Pasco and Óxidos. However, treated volumes increased by 5.8%, from 2.075 MM MT in 2Q21 to 2.195 MM MT in 2Q22, due to the increased use of ore from stockpiles at Alpamarca, which offset the lower volumes extracted at the open pit.

Total treated volumes increased by 5.8%, mainly due to greater volumes processed at Cerro de Pasco and Chungar. However, zinc production decreased by 1.4%, from 53.1 thousand FMT in 2Q21 to 52.3 thousand FMT in 2Q22; copper decreased by 26.3%, from 1.0 thousand FMT in 2Q21 to 0.8 thousand FMT in 2Q22, and silver decreased by 14.7%, from

4.0 MM Oz in 2Q21 to 3.4 MM Oz in 2Q22, mainly due to suspensions of operations to ensure safety standards at the Andaychagua Mine in Yauli and greater use of lower grade stockpiles at Alpamarca. Gold production decreased by 18.7%, from 6.6 thousand Oz in 2Q21 to 5.3 thousand Oz in 2Q22, mainly explained by lower grades of the ore processed at the Oxides Plant. Lead fines production increased by 4.7%, from 12.7 thousand FMT in 2Q21 to 13.3 thousand FMT in 2Q22, due to greater production at Cerro de Pasco and Chungar.

Year-to-date(Jan-Jun), the extraction volume decreased by 2.2% as compared to the same period in the previous year, from 4.127 MM MT in 1H21 to 4.035 MM MT in 1H22. The treated volume increased by 5.1%, from 4,072 MM MT in 1H21 to 4,280 MM MT in 1H22. With regard to fines, zinc production grew by 0.7%, from 104.3 thousand FMT in 1H21 to

105.0 thousand FMT in 1H22, lead production by 5.4%, from 25.6 thousand FMT to 27.0 thousand FMT, copper production decreased by 12.9%, from 2.1 thousand FMT to 1.8

4