Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) as of

March 31, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As of March 31, 2024 (unaudited) and as of December 31, 2023 (audited)

December 31,

December 31,

Note

2023

2022

US$(000)

US$(000)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

62,238

61,642

Accounts receivable Trade, net

15,537

9,595

Accounts receivable from related entities

3,299

10,722

Other accounts receivable

93,665

88,837

Other financial assets

6

83

655.00

Inventories, net

5

50,790

48,305

Total current assets

225,612

219,756

Non-current Assets

Other accounts receivable

34,115

35,970

Other non-financial assets

33,304

185,276

Property, plant and equipment, net

7

754,630

771,778

Assets by right of use

8

18,869

17,926

Mining exploration and evaluation cost, net

9

652,780

650,650

Inventories, net

5

5,498

5,619

Total non-current assets

1,499,196

1,667,219

Total assets

1,724,808

1,886,975

Liabilities and Net Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Overdrafts

4,165

1,046

Financial obligations

10

167,259

136,326

Trade accounts payable

227,859

242,213

Accounts payable to subsidiaries and affiliates

9,137

8,982

Other accounts payable

66,616

63,313

Deferred income

21

21

Total current liabilities

475,057

451,901

Non-current Liabilities

Financial obligations

10

632,117

667,543

Other accounts payable

25,000

0

Provision for closing of mining units and communities

285,955

286,035

Deferred income tax liability

11

68,511

78,857

Provision for contingencies

38,749

37,439

Deferred income

591

598

Total non-current liabilities

1,050,923

1,070,472

Total liabilities

1,525,980

1,522,373

Equity

Issued capital

12

774,294

906,683

Treasury stock

(60,934)

(60,934)

Other capital reserves

(173,234)

(173,234)

Capital reserve

10,416

10,416

Unrealized gains (loss)

(13,025)

(10,208)

Retained earnings

(338,689)

(308,121)

Total net stockholders' equity

198,828

364,602

Total liabilities and net stockholders' equity, net

1,724,808

1,886,975

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

2

Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

For the period from January 1, to March 31, 2024 and 2023

For the cumulative period

from January 1

to March 31

2024

2023

US$(000)

US$(000)

Sales, Note 13

176,683

221,092

Cost of Sales, Note 14

(159,354)

(174,200)

Gross Income

17,329

46,892

Operating income (expenses)

Administrative expenses

(11,907)

(13,708)

Selling expenses

(7,065)

(7,408)

Other income

11,174

15,141

Other expenses

(11,525)

(19,637)

(19,323)

(25,612)

Operating income

(1,994)

21,280

Financial income (expenses)

Financial income, Note 15

223

1,809

Financial expenses, Note 15

(18,205)

(16,882)

Exchange difference, net

25

100

Total other income (expenses), net

(17,957)

(14,973)

Income before income tax

(19,951)

6,307

Income tax, Note 11 (b)

750

(5,510)

Net income

(19,201)

797

Net earnings per share

(0.005)

0.000

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in

3,857,594

3,857,594

thousands)

Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share

(0.005)

0.000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

For the period from January 1 to March 31, 2024 and 2023

For the cumulative period

from January 1 to March 31

2024

2023

US$(000)

US$(000)

Net income

(19,201)

797

Others comprehensive income (loss):

Net change in gains (losses) unrealized on derivate instruments

(3,996)

2,611

and Financial investments

Income tax

1,179

(770)

Other comprehesive income (loss) net of income tax

(2,817)

1,841

Total comprehesive income

(22,018)

2,638

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

4

Statement of changes in the Net Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)

For the period from January 1 to March 31, 2024 and 2023

Capital Issued

Treasury stock

Other capital

Capital

Unrealized

Retained

Total

reserves

reserve

gains (loss)

earnings

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

US$(000)

Balances as of January 1, 2023

1,134,300

(60,934)

10,695

(173,234)

(9,436)

(526,038)

375,353

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Results integrals

Net Income of year

-

-

-

-

-

797

797

Other results integrals of year

-

-

-

-

1,841

-

1,841

Total results integrals of year

-

-

-

-

1,841

797

2,638

Capital reduction to cover negative accumulated results

(227,620)

-

(986)

-

-

228,606

-

Balances as of March 31, 2023

906,680

(60,934)

9,709

(173,234)

(7,595)

(296,635)

377,991

Balances as of January 1, 2024

906,683

(60,934)

10,416

(173,234)

(10,208)

(308,121)

364,602

Results integrals

Net loss of year

-

-

-

-

-

(19,201)

(19,201)

Other results integrals of year

-

-

-

-

(2,817)

-

(2,817)

Total results integrals of year

-

-

-

-

(2,817)

(19,201)

(22,018)

Other changes in equity

-

-

-

-

-

(11,367)

(11,367)

Capital reduction (equity block)

(132,389)

-

-

-

-

-

(132,389)

Balances as of March 31, 2024

774,294

(60,934)

10,416

(173,234)

(13,025)

(338,689)

198,828

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

5

Consolidated Cash Flows Statement (unaudited)

For the period from January 1 to March 31, 2024 and 2023

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement

6

Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited)

As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

1. Identification and economic activity

  1. Identification -
    Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. (hereinafter "the Company") is a subsidiary of Glencore AG, which in turn is a subsidiary of Glencore PLC., a company domiciled in Switzerland, hereinafter "Parent", holder of 63% of class A ordinary shares with voting rights in circulation and of the total including those of economic interest 23% (excluding shares in treasury).
    The shares comprising the capital stock of the Company are listed in the Stock Exchange of Lima.
    The Company is mainly engaged in the exploration and operation of mining claims and the extraction, concentration, treatment and commercialization of polymetallic minerals. The economic activity of Subsidiaries is explained in paragraph (c). The Company and Subsidiaries engaged in the mining sector operate the mining units of Yauli, Animon, Alpamarca, Cerro and Oxidos in the departments of Cerro de Pasco, Junín and Lima. The Subsidiaries engaged in the electric power generation business operate in the department of Lima.
    Volcan carries out its activities in the following units: Ticlio, Mahr Tunel, Carahuacra, San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carapongo, these are located on Central Highway No. 168, department of Junin.
    In the Subsidiaries, its concentrator plants are mainly located at Animon No. 44, province of Huayllay, department of Cerro de Pasco and on the Lima KM highway. 174, province of Santa Barbara de Carhuacayan, department of Junín.
    The Company's Management addresses and supervises all operations of the economic group.
    The legal domicile, where the administrative offices of the Company are located, is Av. Manuel Olguin No. 375, Santiago de Surco, Lima.

7

  1. Basis of preparation:
    The Company's separate financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
    In accordance with current International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), there is no obligation to prepare separate financial statements; but in Peru, companies have the obligation to prepare them in accordance with current legal regulations. Due to this, the Company has prepared separate financial statements in accordance with IAS 27, Separate Financial Statements. These financial statements are made public within the term established by the Superintendence of the Securities Market (SMV).
  2. Approval of consolidated financial statements -
    The consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 were approved by the Company's Management on April 26, 2024. The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 were approved by the Shareholders´s Meeting on March 26, 2024.
  3. The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements from the following subsidiaries:

Direct and indirect interest in

ownership

Consolidated Subsidiaries and economic activity

March 31, 2024

December 31,

Domicile

2023

%

%

Mining exploration and operation:

Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C.

100.00

100.00

Perú

Empresa Administradora de Cerro S.A.C.

100.00

100.00

Perú

Empresa Explotadora de Vinchos Ltda. S.A.C.

100.00

100.00

Perú

Minera Aurífera Toruna S.A.C. (1)

80.00

80.00

Perú

Electric power generation:

Hidroeléctrica Huanchor S.A.

100.00

100.00

Perú

Empresa de Generación Eléctrica Rio Baños S.A.C. (2)

100.00

100.00

Perú

Compañía Hidroeléctrica Tingo S.A. (3)

100.00

100.00

Perú

Investments in general:

Roquel Global S.A.C.

100.00

100.00

Perú

Compañía Industrial Limitada de Huacho S.A.

96.41

96.41

Perú

Empresa Minera Paragsha S.A.C.

100.00

100.00

Perú

Inversiones Portuarias Chancay S.A.A.

-

100.00

Perú

  1. These are, in turn, subsidiaries of Empresa Minera Paragsha S.A.C.
  2. This is, in turn, a subsidiary of Hidroeléctrica Huanchor S.A.
  3. This is, in turn, a subsidiary of Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C.

Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C.

This company has two mining units, Animon and Alpamarca, located in the department of Pasco and is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, basically with zinc, copper and lead contents. The useful life determined based on the

8

reserves and resources of its mining units of Animon and Alpamarca is 19 years until 2037 (unaudited).

Empresa Administradora de Cerro S.A.C.

This company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, basically with zinc and lead contents. By merging with Óxidos de Pasco S.A.C. It is also dedicated to the extraction, concentration, treatment and marketing of silver bars with gold content (doré). Currently, the Subsidiary processes stockpiles at its Cerro mining unit because its mine operations are paralyzed.

Empresa Explotadora de Vinchos Ltda. S.A.C.

This company does not perform operations since 2015 because Management decided to redirect its mining activities in other Subsidiaries of the Company. As from 2019, Management decided to conduct explorations to reconsider the potential of its deposit and then develop and operate it provided it is viable and profitable; otherwise, it will enter into a simple reorganization process in the short term and will be absorbed by an operating subsidiary of the Company in order to search for synergies for the development of its projects.

Empresa Minera Paragsha S.A.C.

This company was incorporated for exploration, operation, assignment and mining usufruct; however, its main activity is now the purchase and sale of investments in equity instruments. This company has shares of the Company and Cementos Polpaico S.A.

Management considers that they will continue receiving financial support from the Company due to its strategic importance.

Minera Aurífera Toruna S.A.C.

These companies were incorporated for the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits and their main activity is the exploration of their mining concessions through the financing of the Company and Subsidiaries.

The Company's Management is reevaluating potential projects or the option of a simple reorganization in order to search for synergies for the development of their projects.

Hidroeléctrica Huanchor S.A.C.

The Company is mainly engaged in the sale of energy through the operation and maintenance of generating plants of electrical transmission systems. To do this, it has the 19,768 MW Huanchor Hydroelectric Power Plant and the 1.3 MW Tamboraque Mini Hydroelectric Power Plant, both located in the district of San Mateo, province of Huarochirí, Lima.

9

Empresa de Generación Energética Rio Baños S.A.C.

The Company is mainly dedicated to the sale of energy through the operation and maintenance of the 20.27 MW Rucuy hydroelectric plant, located in the district of Pacaraos, province of Huaral, department of Lima. The Subsidiary has a definitive electrical concession.

Compañía Hidroeléctrica Tingo S.A.

This company is engaged in the operation and maintenance of gen-sets and electrical energy transmission systems. It has the hydroelectric power plant of Tingo of 1.25 MW and 82 km of transmission lines of 22.9 and 50 kv.

Roquel Global S.A.C.

This company is engaged in real estate development in order to perform port and logistics activities in relation to the Chancay Port.

The Industrial Logistics Complex Project continues in the process of obtaining a strategic partner and is in an initial stage.

Compañía Industrial Limitada de Huacho S.A.

This company is mainly engaged in real estate activities. The financial statements of this subsidiary are presented consolidated with those of the Company since 2017.

Inversiones Portuarias Chancay S.A.A.

According to the agreement of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Volcan on August 24, 2023, the documentation for the constitution has been signed, with RUC is 20611678500, whose line of business is to dedicate itself to acquiring, developing, and negotiating interests or property rights in companies dedicated to port and logistics activities of any nature, as well as related services.

  1. Fusion -
    (e.1) The General Meeting of Shareholders of Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C. and Óxidos de Pasco S.A.C. dated November 30, 2022, approved the merger by absorption project of Minera San Sebastián AMC S.R.L. and Compañía Minera Vichaycocha S.A.C., and Remediadora Ambiental S.A.C., respectively.
    The effective date of the merger was December 1, 2022.
    The equity block absorbed by Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C. It is made up according to the following detail:

10

