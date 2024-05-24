This company has two mining units, Animon and Alpamarca, located in the department of Pasco and is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, basically with zinc, copper and lead contents. The useful life determined based on the

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements from the following subsidiaries:

reserves and resources of its mining units of Animon and Alpamarca is 19 years until 2037 (unaudited).

Empresa Administradora de Cerro S.A.C.

This company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, basically with zinc and lead contents. By merging with Óxidos de Pasco S.A.C. It is also dedicated to the extraction, concentration, treatment and marketing of silver bars with gold content (doré). Currently, the Subsidiary processes stockpiles at its Cerro mining unit because its mine operations are paralyzed.

Empresa Explotadora de Vinchos Ltda. S.A.C.

This company does not perform operations since 2015 because Management decided to redirect its mining activities in other Subsidiaries of the Company. As from 2019, Management decided to conduct explorations to reconsider the potential of its deposit and then develop and operate it provided it is viable and profitable; otherwise, it will enter into a simple reorganization process in the short term and will be absorbed by an operating subsidiary of the Company in order to search for synergies for the development of its projects.

Empresa Minera Paragsha S.A.C.

This company was incorporated for exploration, operation, assignment and mining usufruct; however, its main activity is now the purchase and sale of investments in equity instruments. This company has shares of the Company and Cementos Polpaico S.A.

Management considers that they will continue receiving financial support from the Company due to its strategic importance.

Minera Aurífera Toruna S.A.C.

These companies were incorporated for the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits and their main activity is the exploration of their mining concessions through the financing of the Company and Subsidiaries.

The Company's Management is reevaluating potential projects or the option of a simple reorganization in order to search for synergies for the development of their projects.

Hidroeléctrica Huanchor S.A.C.

The Company is mainly engaged in the sale of energy through the operation and maintenance of generating plants of electrical transmission systems. To do this, it has the 19,768 MW Huanchor Hydroelectric Power Plant and the 1.3 MW Tamboraque Mini Hydroelectric Power Plant, both located in the district of San Mateo, province of Huarochirí, Lima.

