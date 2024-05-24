Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) as of
March 31, 2024 and 2023
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As of March 31, 2024 (unaudited) and as of December 31, 2023 (audited)
December 31,
December 31,
Note
2023
2022
US$(000)
US$(000)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
62,238
61,642
Accounts receivable Trade, net
15,537
9,595
Accounts receivable from related entities
3,299
10,722
Other accounts receivable
93,665
88,837
Other financial assets
6
83
655.00
Inventories, net
5
50,790
48,305
Total current assets
225,612
219,756
Non-current Assets
Other accounts receivable
34,115
35,970
Other non-financial assets
33,304
185,276
Property, plant and equipment, net
7
754,630
771,778
Assets by right of use
8
18,869
17,926
Mining exploration and evaluation cost, net
9
652,780
650,650
Inventories, net
5
5,498
5,619
Total non-current assets
1,499,196
1,667,219
Total assets
1,724,808
1,886,975
Liabilities and Net Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Overdrafts
4,165
1,046
Financial obligations
10
167,259
136,326
Trade accounts payable
227,859
242,213
Accounts payable to subsidiaries and affiliates
9,137
8,982
Other accounts payable
66,616
63,313
Deferred income
21
21
Total current liabilities
475,057
451,901
Non-current Liabilities
Financial obligations
10
632,117
667,543
Other accounts payable
25,000
0
Provision for closing of mining units and communities
285,955
286,035
Deferred income tax liability
11
68,511
78,857
Provision for contingencies
38,749
37,439
Deferred income
591
598
Total non-current liabilities
1,050,923
1,070,472
Total liabilities
1,525,980
1,522,373
Equity
Issued capital
12
774,294
906,683
Treasury stock
(60,934)
(60,934)
Other capital reserves
(173,234)
(173,234)
Capital reserve
10,416
10,416
Unrealized gains (loss)
(13,025)
(10,208)
Retained earnings
(338,689)
(308,121)
Total net stockholders' equity
198,828
364,602
Total liabilities and net stockholders' equity, net
1,724,808
1,886,975
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
2
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)
For the period from January 1, to March 31, 2024 and 2023
For the cumulative period
from January 1
to March 31
2024
2023
US$(000)
US$(000)
Sales, Note 13
176,683
221,092
Cost of Sales, Note 14
(159,354)
(174,200)
Gross Income
17,329
46,892
Operating income (expenses)
Administrative expenses
(11,907)
(13,708)
Selling expenses
(7,065)
(7,408)
Other income
11,174
15,141
Other expenses
(11,525)
(19,637)
(19,323)
(25,612)
Operating income
(1,994)
21,280
Financial income (expenses)
Financial income, Note 15
223
1,809
Financial expenses, Note 15
(18,205)
(16,882)
Exchange difference, net
25
100
Total other income (expenses), net
(17,957)
(14,973)
Income before income tax
(19,951)
6,307
Income tax, Note 11 (b)
750
(5,510)
Net income
(19,201)
797
Net earnings per share
(0.005)
0.000
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in
3,857,594
3,857,594
thousands)
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share
(0.005)
0.000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
3
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
For the period from January 1 to March 31, 2024 and 2023
For the cumulative period
from January 1 to March 31
2024
2023
US$(000)
US$(000)
Net income
(19,201)
797
Others comprehensive income (loss):
Net change in gains (losses) unrealized on derivate instruments
(3,996)
2,611
and Financial investments
Income tax
1,179
(770)
Other comprehesive income (loss) net of income tax
(2,817)
1,841
Total comprehesive income
(22,018)
2,638
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
4
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Statement of changes in the Net Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)
For the period from January 1 to March 31, 2024 and 2023
Capital Issued
Treasury stock
Other capital
Capital
Unrealized
Retained
Total
reserves
reserve
gains (loss)
earnings
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
US$(000)
Balances as of January 1, 2023
1,134,300
(60,934)
10,695
(173,234)
(9,436)
(526,038)
375,353
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Results integrals
Net Income of year
-
-
-
-
-
797
797
Other results integrals of year
-
-
-
-
1,841
-
1,841
Total results integrals of year
-
-
-
-
1,841
797
2,638
Capital reduction to cover negative accumulated results
(227,620)
-
(986)
-
-
228,606
-
Balances as of March 31, 2023
906,680
(60,934)
9,709
(173,234)
(7,595)
(296,635)
377,991
Balances as of January 1, 2024
906,683
(60,934)
10,416
(173,234)
(10,208)
(308,121)
364,602
Results integrals
Net loss of year
-
-
-
-
-
(19,201)
(19,201)
Other results integrals of year
-
-
-
-
(2,817)
-
(2,817)
Total results integrals of year
-
-
-
-
(2,817)
(19,201)
(22,018)
Other changes in equity
-
-
-
-
-
(11,367)
(11,367)
Capital reduction (equity block)
(132,389)
-
-
-
-
-
(132,389)
Balances as of March 31, 2024
774,294
(60,934)
10,416
(173,234)
(13,025)
(338,689)
198,828
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
5
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Cash Flows Statement (unaudited)
For the period from January 1 to March 31, 2024 and 2023
Nota
Actividades de operación
Cobranza de Ventas
Devolución saldo a favor en materia de beneficio e impuestos
Pago a proveedores y terceros
Pago a trabajadores
Pago de impuesto a la renta
Pagos de regalías
Ingreso (Egreso) por coberturas
Efectivo y equivalentes al efectivo neto provisto por las actividades de
operación
Actividades de inversión
Pagos correspondientes a:
Desembolsos por adquisición de propiedad, planta y equipo
7
Desembolsos por actividades de exploración y desarrollo
9
Efectivo y equivalentes al efectivo neto usado en las actividades de inversión
Actividades de financiamiento
Cobranzas correspondientes a:
Obtención de obligaciones financieras
Pagos correspondientes a:
Amortización de obligaciones financieras
10
Amortización de sobregiros y otros pasivos financieros
Prima por recompra bonos
Pago de intereses
10
Efectivo y equivalentes al efectivo neto provisto por (usado en) las
actividades de financiamiento
Aumento (disminución) del efectivo y equivalentes al efectivo en el periodo
Efectivo y equivalentes al efectivo al inicio del periodo
Efectivo y equivalentes al efectivo al final del periodo
4
Transacciones que no generaron flujos de efectivo:
Adquisición de activos en arrendamiento financiero
Arrendamiento operativo de vehículos y maquinaria pesada
8
Al 31 de
Al 31 de
marzo de 2024
marzo de 2023
US$(000)
US$(000)
238,767
263,201
3,436
5,345
(134,897)
(187,615)
(25,255)
(23,053)
(2,592)
(5,527)
(2,426)
(2,474)
573
-
77,606
49,877
(19,990)
(13,638)
(30,001)
(20,199)
(49,991)
(33,837)
-
254
(5,171)
(7,059)
(3,119)
1,019
(18,729)
(16,690)
(27,019)
(22,476)
596(6,436)
61,64273,600
62,238
67,164
1,502
0
2,612
3,199
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement
6
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited)
As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
1. Identification and economic activity
-
Identification -
Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. (hereinafter "the Company") is a subsidiary of Glencore AG, which in turn is a subsidiary of Glencore PLC., a company domiciled in Switzerland, hereinafter "Parent", holder of 63% of class A ordinary shares with voting rights in circulation and of the total including those of economic interest 23% (excluding shares in treasury).
The shares comprising the capital stock of the Company are listed in the Stock Exchange of Lima.
The Company is mainly engaged in the exploration and operation of mining claims and the extraction, concentration, treatment and commercialization of polymetallic minerals. The economic activity of Subsidiaries is explained in paragraph (c). The Company and Subsidiaries engaged in the mining sector operate the mining units of Yauli, Animon, Alpamarca, Cerro and Oxidos in the departments of Cerro de Pasco, Junín and Lima. The Subsidiaries engaged in the electric power generation business operate in the department of Lima.
Volcan carries out its activities in the following units: Ticlio, Mahr Tunel, Carahuacra, San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carapongo, these are located on Central Highway No. 168, department of Junin.
In the Subsidiaries, its concentrator plants are mainly located at Animon No. 44, province of Huayllay, department of Cerro de Pasco and on the Lima KM highway. 174, province of Santa Barbara de Carhuacayan, department of Junín.
The Company's Management addresses and supervises all operations of the economic group.
The legal domicile, where the administrative offices of the Company are located, is Av. Manuel Olguin No. 375, Santiago de Surco, Lima.
7
-
Basis of preparation:
The Company's separate financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
In accordance with current International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), there is no obligation to prepare separate financial statements; but in Peru, companies have the obligation to prepare them in accordance with current legal regulations. Due to this, the Company has prepared separate financial statements in accordance with IAS 27, Separate Financial Statements. These financial statements are made public within the term established by the Superintendence of the Securities Market (SMV).
- Approval of consolidated financial statements -
The consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 were approved by the Company's Management on April 26, 2024. The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 were approved by the Shareholders´s Meeting on March 26, 2024.
- The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements from the following subsidiaries:
Direct and indirect interest in
ownership
Consolidated Subsidiaries and economic activity
March 31, 2024
December 31,
Domicile
2023
%
%
Mining exploration and operation:
Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C.
100.00
100.00
Perú
Empresa Administradora de Cerro S.A.C.
100.00
100.00
Perú
Empresa Explotadora de Vinchos Ltda. S.A.C.
100.00
100.00
Perú
Minera Aurífera Toruna S.A.C. (1)
80.00
80.00
Perú
Electric power generation:
Hidroeléctrica Huanchor S.A.
100.00
100.00
Perú
Empresa de Generación Eléctrica Rio Baños S.A.C. (2)
100.00
100.00
Perú
Compañía Hidroeléctrica Tingo S.A. (3)
100.00
100.00
Perú
Investments in general:
Roquel Global S.A.C.
100.00
100.00
Perú
Compañía Industrial Limitada de Huacho S.A.
96.41
96.41
Perú
Empresa Minera Paragsha S.A.C.
100.00
100.00
Perú
Inversiones Portuarias Chancay S.A.A.
-
100.00
Perú
- These are, in turn, subsidiaries of Empresa Minera Paragsha S.A.C.
- This is, in turn, a subsidiary of Hidroeléctrica Huanchor S.A.
- This is, in turn, a subsidiary of Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C.
Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C.
This company has two mining units, Animon and Alpamarca, located in the department of Pasco and is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, basically with zinc, copper and lead contents. The useful life determined based on the
8
reserves and resources of its mining units of Animon and Alpamarca is 19 years until 2037 (unaudited).
Empresa Administradora de Cerro S.A.C.
This company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, basically with zinc and lead contents. By merging with Óxidos de Pasco S.A.C. It is also dedicated to the extraction, concentration, treatment and marketing of silver bars with gold content (doré). Currently, the Subsidiary processes stockpiles at its Cerro mining unit because its mine operations are paralyzed.
Empresa Explotadora de Vinchos Ltda. S.A.C.
This company does not perform operations since 2015 because Management decided to redirect its mining activities in other Subsidiaries of the Company. As from 2019, Management decided to conduct explorations to reconsider the potential of its deposit and then develop and operate it provided it is viable and profitable; otherwise, it will enter into a simple reorganization process in the short term and will be absorbed by an operating subsidiary of the Company in order to search for synergies for the development of its projects.
Empresa Minera Paragsha S.A.C.
This company was incorporated for exploration, operation, assignment and mining usufruct; however, its main activity is now the purchase and sale of investments in equity instruments. This company has shares of the Company and Cementos Polpaico S.A.
Management considers that they will continue receiving financial support from the Company due to its strategic importance.
Minera Aurífera Toruna S.A.C.
These companies were incorporated for the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits and their main activity is the exploration of their mining concessions through the financing of the Company and Subsidiaries.
The Company's Management is reevaluating potential projects or the option of a simple reorganization in order to search for synergies for the development of their projects.
Hidroeléctrica Huanchor S.A.C.
The Company is mainly engaged in the sale of energy through the operation and maintenance of generating plants of electrical transmission systems. To do this, it has the 19,768 MW Huanchor Hydroelectric Power Plant and the 1.3 MW Tamboraque Mini Hydroelectric Power Plant, both located in the district of San Mateo, province of Huarochirí, Lima.
9
Empresa de Generación Energética Rio Baños S.A.C.
The Company is mainly dedicated to the sale of energy through the operation and maintenance of the 20.27 MW Rucuy hydroelectric plant, located in the district of Pacaraos, province of Huaral, department of Lima. The Subsidiary has a definitive electrical concession.
Compañía Hidroeléctrica Tingo S.A.
This company is engaged in the operation and maintenance of gen-sets and electrical energy transmission systems. It has the hydroelectric power plant of Tingo of 1.25 MW and 82 km of transmission lines of 22.9 and 50 kv.
Roquel Global S.A.C.
This company is engaged in real estate development in order to perform port and logistics activities in relation to the Chancay Port.
The Industrial Logistics Complex Project continues in the process of obtaining a strategic partner and is in an initial stage.
Compañía Industrial Limitada de Huacho S.A.
This company is mainly engaged in real estate activities. The financial statements of this subsidiary are presented consolidated with those of the Company since 2017.
Inversiones Portuarias Chancay S.A.A.
According to the agreement of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Volcan on August 24, 2023, the documentation for the constitution has been signed, with RUC is 20611678500, whose line of business is to dedicate itself to acquiring, developing, and negotiating interests or property rights in companies dedicated to port and logistics activities of any nature, as well as related services.
-
Fusion -
(e.1) The General Meeting of Shareholders of Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C. and Óxidos de Pasco S.A.C. dated November 30, 2022, approved the merger by absorption project of Minera San Sebastián AMC S.R.L. and Compañía Minera Vichaycocha S.A.C., and Remediadora Ambiental S.A.C., respectively.
The effective date of the merger was December 1, 2022.
The equity block absorbed by Compañía Minera Chungar S.A.C. It is made up according to the following detail:
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Volcan Compañia Minera SAA published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 20:44:06 UTC.