Certain Stock Options of Volcon, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023. These Stock Options will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 22-MAY-2023 to 19-NOV-2023.
The Company?s executive officers, directors and 10% shareholder agreed to a 180-day ?lock-up? with respect to shares of common stock and other securities beneficially owned, including securities that are convertible into, or exchangeable or exercisable for, shares of common stock. Subject to certain exceptions, for a period of 180 days following the date of this prospectus supplement, executive officers, directors and 10% shareholder may not offer, sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of these securities without the prior written consent of Aegis Capital Corp.
