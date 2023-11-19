Volcon, Inc. is an all-electric, off-road powersports vehicle company. It is engaged in developing and building electric two and four-wheel motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), also known as side-by-sides, along with a complete line of upgrades and accessories. The Company offers two off-road motorcycles, which includes the Grunt and the Runt. The Grunt is designed for family off-road adventures, work on the farm or fun transport around private land. Its range can be up to 35 miles (with an optional second battery that provides an additional 35 miles) in its explore mode setting and it can be completely charged in less than three hours from a standard wall outlet. The Runt includes large tires and low-slung chassis that make it easier to ride than traditional off-road motorcycles. It also provides Brat, which includes low seat height, large tires, hydraulic front, and rear disc brakes. It exports vehicles and accessories in Latin America, Canada, Europe, and Australia.