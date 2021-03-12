Log in
VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC.

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC.

(TRAD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 03/11 02:05:34 pm
0.25 CAD   -7.41%
05:05pVoleo Announces Receipt of United States Patent
NE
2020VOLEO TRADING  : Announces Closing of Equity Financing
AQ
2020VOLEO TRADING  : Announces Closing of Equity Financing
AQ
Voleo Announces Receipt of United States Patent

03/12/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TSXV: TRAD) ("Voleo") is pleased to announce the receipt of United States Patent 10,937,098 for the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent claims covering certain aspects of Voleo's technology. The allowed patent is entitled: "Method and System for Groups of Individuals to Form and Manage an Investment Club for Trading in Publicly Traded Securities, Enabling Individuals to Monitor Their Hypothetical Performance and Embracing the Features of an Online Social Network."

Voleo's technology platform remains operational and a complete technical analysis of Voleo's software ecosystem has been undertaken. Voleo's intellectual property is secure and can be quickly deployed into a fresh, new environment. Efforts remain underway to pursue repurposing of the technology into other sectors, such as gaming and gambling, to maximize the potential of the technology without the associated regulatory burden of being a regulated securities broker dealer. In addition, new business opportunities are presently being evaluated by the Board of Directors.

Voleo also announces that it has issued a total of 1,425,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants, with the stock options exercisable at $0.25 for a five-year period.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

For more information on Voleo please visit ir.myvoleo.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

"Mark Morabito"
Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:

Voleo Investor Relations
+1-604-681-8030
investor.relations@myvoleo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or Voleo's future performance and future use of its technology. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "potential", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Voleo believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, or as of the date specified in the documents incorporated by reference into this release, as the case may be.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this release, Voleo has made assumptions regarding, among other thing: the accuracy, reliability and applicability of Voleo's business model; the impact of COVID-19 on Voleo's operations; the ability of Voleo to implement its business plan as intended; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Voleo carries on business; the impact of competition; and the availability of financing to execute the business plan. Voleo has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on Voleo's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive and it would be unreasonable to rely on any such forward-looking statements and information as creating any legal rights, that the statements and information are not guarantees and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ (and may differ materially) and objectives and strategies may differ or change from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or information as a result of various factors. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Voleo is not under any duty and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77078


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2019 -6,05 M -4,85 M -4,85 M
Net cash 2019 1,45 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,19x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,76 M 6,21 M 6,22 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 316x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Glen Patrick Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate-Lynn Genzel Chief Financial Officer
Mark Joseph Morabito Executive Chairman
Chitman Uppal Vice President-Compliance & Operations
Mark W. Lotz Independent Director
