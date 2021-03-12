Voleo Announces Receipt of United States Patent

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TSXV: TRAD) ("Voleo") is pleased to announce the receipt of United States Patent 10,937,098 for the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent claims covering certain aspects of Voleo's technology. The allowed patent is entitled: "Method and System for Groups of Individuals to Form and Manage an Investment Club for Trading in Publicly Traded Securities, Enabling Individuals to Monitor Their Hypothetical Performance and Embracing the Features of an Online Social Network."

Voleo's technology platform remains operational and a complete technical analysis of Voleo's software ecosystem has been undertaken. Voleo's intellectual property is secure and can be quickly deployed into a fresh, new environment. Efforts remain underway to pursue repurposing of the technology into other sectors, such as gaming and gambling, to maximize the potential of the technology without the associated regulatory burden of being a regulated securities broker dealer. In addition, new business opportunities are presently being evaluated by the Board of Directors.

Voleo also announces that it has issued a total of 1,425,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants, with the stock options exercisable at $0.25 for a five-year period.

