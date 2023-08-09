By Ian Walker

Power and data-cabling company Volex said it has been appointed as Tesla's licensed partner for the North American Charging Standard electric-vehicle charging system.

"As a selected supplier of the NACS coupler, this further validates that Volex continues to be the trusted manufacturing partner of Tesla's charging system technology to the world's leading EV manufacturing companies and suppliers who utilize the NACS EV Charging system," Chairman Nat Rothschild said Wednesday.

Shares at 0730 GMT were up 2.50 pence, or 0.8%, at 316.5 pence.

