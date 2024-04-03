ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The 50th anniversaries of the VW Golf and Porsche 911 Turbo are the themes at the classic car fair "Techno-Classica", which begins on Wednesday (11.00 a.m.) in Essen. Both cars have been on German roads since 1974 and will be honored with special shows, according to the organizers. The "Techno-Classica" is one of the largest classic car shows in the world. More than 2700 classic cars can be seen and in many cases bought at prices ranging from under 10,000 to several million euros. Cars that are at least 30 years old are considered classic cars./rs/DP/jha