EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024
Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024
Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Financial-Reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024
Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024
Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Financial-Reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Financial-Reports
