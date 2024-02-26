EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

26.02.2024

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024

Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024

Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Financial-Reports



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 30, 2024

Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 30, 2024

Address: https://www.volkswagen-group.com/Financial-Reports



