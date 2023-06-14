Activists block main access road to Volkswagen plant

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Activists have blocked the main access road to the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. A traffic sign above VW Nordstrasse was covered Wednesday with a banner that read "Build more streetcars," as seen in pictures. Police officers tried to persuade the activists to dismantle the blockade, according to a police spokesman at midday. A works meeting was held at the automaker on Wednesday.

The demonstrators hung themselves over the access roads with the help of taut ropes, among other things. They called on Volkswagen employees to stop working, at least briefly. "Let's talk to each other about a real, social and ecological transformation and fight together for a good life for all," they announced. Among other things, they are calling for Volkswagen to be transformed into a transport turnaround company where "products like buses and trains come off the production line."/xma/DP/ngu