  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:50:45 2023-06-14 am EDT
132.01 EUR   +0.89%
09:26aActivists block main access road to Volkswagen plant
DP
09:08aVolkswagen targets billion-euro improvement at low-yield core brand
DP
09:05aVolkswagen Unveils Global Performance Program to Reach Higher Profits, Efficiency
DJ
Activists block main access road to Volkswagen plant

06/14/2023 | 09:26am EDT
WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Activists have blocked the main access road to the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. A traffic sign above VW Nordstrasse was covered Wednesday with a banner that read "Build more streetcars," as seen in pictures. Police officers tried to persuade the activists to dismantle the blockade, according to a police spokesman at midday. A works meeting was held at the automaker on Wednesday.

The demonstrators hung themselves over the access roads with the help of taut ropes, among other things. They called on Volkswagen employees to stop working, at least briefly. "Let's talk to each other about a real, social and ecological transformation and fight together for a good life for all," they announced. Among other things, they are calling for Volkswagen to be transformed into a transport turnaround company where "products like buses and trains come off the production line."/xma/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 303 B 327 B 327 B
Net income 2023 16 110 M 17 399 M 17 399 M
Net cash 2023 40 067 M 43 274 M 43 274 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,13x
Yield 2023 7,06%
Capitalization 73 855 M 79 766 M 79 766 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 676 915
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 130,84 €
Average target price 157,53 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.39%79 766
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.92%210 340
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.14%85 943
BMW AG34.40%77 032
FORD MOTOR COMPANY18.49%56 531
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.01%52 338
