    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:14:51 2023-03-06 am EST
139.25 EUR   -2.07%
Airbag risks: International recall for over 270,000 VW cars

03/06/2023 | 10:51am EST
WOLFSBURG/FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen must organize another recall for more than 270,000 cars because of safety risks in airbags. As the group confirmed on Monday, this involves a new tranche of models in which technology from Japanese manufacturer Takata is installed. According to corresponding data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), no vehicles are currently affected in Germany - but some could have entered the country, according to VW.

The Flensburg-based authority cited "faults in the gas generator of the front airbags" as the reason. This could lead to "uncontrolled deployment and the release of metal fragments that could injure the occupants." In the past, there had already been quite a few accidents in various countries, some of them serious, because of this.

Previous recalls were considerably more extensive. In China, for example, Volkswagen had to order almost 4.9 million cars into workshops in 2017 because of possibly defective airbags. The cause is said to be an inferior propellant that can mistakenly trigger the airbag, especially in higher humidity in warm climates. "In order to rule out serious safety risks, affected airbags will therefore be replaced according to availability," VW said.

The current recalls affect cars "that were delivered in hot countries, for example in South America," a spokesman said. "However, it cannot be ruled out that individual vehicles have also found their way to Germany." According to the KBA, the recalls involve certain versions of the VW Golf and Passat, the Fox compact car, the Saveiro pickup and the Voyage Brazilian sedan from model years 2013 to 2017./jap/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
