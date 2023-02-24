Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
02/24/2023
130.27 EUR   -1.24%
Audi CEO: planning electric car factory in U.S. due to IRA

02/24/2023 | 04:20am EST
Belgian Grand Prix

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi is planning an electric car factory in the United States to take advantage of the subsidies offered through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Chief Executive Markus Duesmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"We don't have a factory in the U.S. yet. With the American government's Inflation Reduction Act, building a U.S. plant for electric cars has of course become highly attractive," he told the newspaper in an interview, adding that it was open whether Audi would build its own plant or one within parent company Volkswagen Group.

"In future, the Volkswagen Group will probably also build more cars for the U.S. market there than before," he said.

Companies across North America and Europe have in recent months cheered the Biden Administration's $430 billion IRA that includes major provisions to cut carbon emission, boost domestic production and manufacturing.

The act, signed into a law late last year by President Joe Biden, has also sparked a reaction from the European Union because of fears that it could lure businesses away from the bloc with its generous tax breaks.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 360 M 17 360 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 39 828 M 39 828 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,06x
Yield 2022 6,47%
Capitalization 76 877 M 81 437 M 81 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 131,90 €
Average target price 174,30 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.30%81 437
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.90%188 106
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG20.70%83 989
BMW AG19.51%67 452
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.55%54 740
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.99%48 113