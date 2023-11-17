INGOLSTADT (dpa-AFX) - The new head of the Works Council at Audi's main plant in Ingolstadt, Jorg Schlagbauer, was also elected Chairman of the General Works Council on Friday. The 46-year-old industrial clerk and business economist succeeds Peter Mosch, who stepped down after 17 years in office.

Schlagbauer said that "the development and capacity utilization of the domestic sites" in Neckarsulm and Ingolstadt had top priority. "We need long-term planning security for our products, the necessary investments and a technologically high-quality product range."

Rainer Schirmer, Head of the Neckarsulm Works Council, remains Deputy Head of the General Works Council. The employee representatives called on the Board of Management of the VW Group subsidiary to launch a modernization offensive to develop the sites, achieve sustainable capacity utilization through future-proof models and step up the development of new digital business areas at Audi. Schlagbauer has been a member of the Works Council since 2002, Chairman of the committee in Ingolstadt since October and is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Audi AG./rol/DP/jha