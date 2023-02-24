Advanced search
Audi Is Considering Building EV Plant in US, FAS Reports

02/24/2023
--Audi is considering building a production plant for electric vehicles in the U.S., taking advantage of state subsidies coming from the Inflation Reduction Act, Chief Executive Markus Duesmann said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

--No decision has been made, but parent company Volkswagen will probably build more cars for the U.S. market there than it has done so far, said the executive, according to the newspaper.


Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 360 M 17 360 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 39 828 M 39 828 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,06x
Yield 2022 6,47%
Capitalization 76 877 M 81 437 M 81 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 131,90 €
Average target price 174,30 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.30%81 437
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.90%188 106
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG20.70%83 989
BMW AG19.51%67 452
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.55%54 740
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.99%48 113