Audi Is Considering Building EV Plant in US, FAS Reports

--Audi is considering building a production plant for electric vehicles in the U.S., taking advantage of state subsidies coming from the Inflation Reduction Act, Chief Executive Markus Duesmann said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

--No decision has been made, but parent company Volkswagen will probably build more cars for the U.S. market there than it has done so far, said the executive, according to the newspaper.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/3kinV12

02-24-23 0907ET