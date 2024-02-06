By David Sachs

Audi has restricted the production of electric vehicles at its Brussels plant for at least two weeks due to supply-chain snags.

The Volkswagen-owned luxury-car maker is limiting output of its Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback models--both electric vehicles--this week and next week because of a parts shortage, a spokeswoman told Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, adding that a return to full-scale production remains a moving target.

"We are operating on sight and deciding from week to week because the supply situation remains volatile and changes are always possible at short notice," she said.

The spokeswoman didn't specify which car-parts are causing the holdup but said the nature of the disruption is akin to industry-wide supply snags over the last years and months.

German publication Automobilwoche first reported the news.

